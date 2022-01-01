Science is the pursuit of knowledge through a systematic, evidence-based methodology. The scientific method begins with observation and measurement of a phenomenon, proceeds to the formulation of a hypothesis that attempts to explain it, and then the testing of this hypothesis through replicable experiments, followed by confirmation or modification of the hypothesis based on the resulting evidence. Understanding the power and promise of science is enormously important to understanding our world today - and how it might change in the future.
The importance of science is often experienced most directly in the world of medicine and public health. Progress in epidemiology and biotechnology made it possible to develop our understanding of COVID-19’s spread and enabled vaccine development far more quickly than in the past, and advances in genetics and biology are offering important clues for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
Science is also critical to our comprehension of the natural world, from the biology, zoology, and botany that underlie our understanding of plants and animals to the chemistry and atmospheric science that have made it possible to understand the systems governing the Earth’s climate - and how human activity is impacting it. On an even broader scale, physics and astronomy have steadily broadened the horizons of humanity, allowing us to explore space and deepening our contemplations of the nature of the universe and time itself.
The scientific method can be applied to human society as well, with insights from psychology, economics, political science, and other social science fields yielding important insights into the way humans live and work together as well as how we can make the world a better place. Underlying many of these advances, as well as advances in the natural sciences, is the information revolution enabled by computer science and data science, which has allowed scientific researchers in all fields to gather and use unprecedented amounts of data to inform their work.
A background in science can be a gateway to an incredibly wide range of exciting careers, limited only by the frontiers of science itself. For example, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics gathers data on nearly 30 different jobs in scientific fields, including biochemists and wildlife biologists in the life sciences, geoscientists and materials scientists in the physical sciences, economists and sociologists in the social sciences, and many more. As we come to increasingly depend on the insights and applications delivered by various scientific fields in our daily lives, BLS also projects these jobs in science to grow faster than average across the rest of the economy, and they paid a median annual wage of $68,160 in 2019.
Certainly. As the world’s leading online education platform, Coursera brings together fantastic opportunities to learn about almost any scientific field from astronomy to zoology and everything in-between. You can take individual courses and Specializations spanning multiple courses from top-ranked universities from around the globe, including Stanford University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Arizona, Tel Aviv University, and University of Tokyo.
And, because you can view course materials and complete assignments on a flexible schedule, learning on Coursera is a great choice whether you’re a science student who wants to expand your curriculum, a working professional looking to add new knowledge and skills, or simply someone hoping to deepen their appreciation and understanding of the world in their spare time.
The kind of people best suited for roles in science have a desire to understand how the world around them works. They tend to be curious people who enjoy asking questions, searching for answers, and finding the evidence to prove or disprove their ideas. People who work in a science field usually have strong critical thinking skills, are creative thinkers, and have an insatiable curiosity about the natural world.
Someone with a background in science may start their career as a technician in a laboratory where they have a chance to practice examining evidence and analyzing data. They may advance to roles as laboratory supervisors, scientists, or researchers before moving on to senior-level positions as directors or officers within an organization. Others may decide to teach in a K-12 school, college, or university. A teaching job may give them the flexibility to continue their research on the side.
Other topics related to science that you may want to study include research methods, learning theories, experimental design, and statistics. Science is a broad term that covers a range of disciplines, each with its own list of related topics. For example, if you’re interested in forensic science, you may want to explore biology, criminal justice, or behavioral psychology. If you like learning about anatomy, you may take a closer look at exercise physiology, kinesiology, nutrition, or medicine. Topics related to chemistry include pharmaceuticals and chemical engineering.
The types of places that hire people with a background in science include laboratories, corporations, hospitals, schools, and government agencies. In some cases, they may need employees who have a specific type of education or work experience, such as identifying pathogens, analyzing blood work, or teaching a course. Others may look for consultants who can observe and evaluate their organizations to improve the performance of their teams or systems or offer their expertise to a particular project.