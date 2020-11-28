About this Course

Beginner Level

There are no prerequisite, but learners should enter the course with an open mind.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to think critically and understand the scientific method

  • Learn how to form well balanced and logical scientific arguments, read and design scientific research papers

  • Learn how to differentiate and discriminate science from pseudoscience, fake science and bad science

  • Become scientifically literate, and be able to critically evaluate information in the mainstream and social media, as well as every day life

Skills you will gain

  • Media Literacy
  • Experimental Design
  • Communication
  • Science Literacy
  • Science
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Science

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Pseudoscience

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 7 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3: Critical Thinking

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 19 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Scientific Methods

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

