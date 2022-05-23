A Digital Artifact is an object that represents one’s learning. In today’s changing educational landscape, more courses call for a visual item as opposed to a “traditional” assignment or project. There is a multitude of free tools and software at our fingertips. This online course will provide tips, suggestions, and strategies for creating an interesting digital artifact in select, intuitive platforms.
Design aesthetics
Ethically using media (images, audio, and video)
Creating multimedia projects
- Media Literacy
- Communication
- Graphic Design
- Design Thinking
- Multimedia
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Foundations of Digital Literacy
Accessing Digital Information
Evaluating Digital Information
How to Manage Digital Information
About the Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone seeking to develop online, internet researching skills along with advanced knowledge of multimedia for the creation of digital objects such as presentations, infographics, posters, commercials, podcasts, and movies. Through these three courses, learners will cover how to identify their information need, understand which tools to use when fulfilling that need, employ advanced search techniques and tools in various types of information platforms (databases, websites, government repositories, and libraries to name a few), and how to organize the information they find using open data management tools like Endnote and Zotero. In addition, learners explore not only finding and ethically using multimedia but also how to create visually compelling digital artifacts for their personal and professional use. All of these skills will prepare them to conduct effective research (business, academic, and personal) and present it to appropriate audiences using aesthetically impactful media.
