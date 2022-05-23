About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design aesthetics

  • Ethically using media (images, audio, and video)

  • Creating multimedia projects

Skills you will gain

  • Media Literacy
  • Communication
  • Graphic Design
  • Design Thinking
  • Multimedia
Course 3 of 3 in the
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Foundations of Digital Literacy

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Accessing Digital Information

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Evaluating Digital Information

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How to Manage Digital Information

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

About the Applied Digital Literacy Specialization

Applied Digital Literacy

