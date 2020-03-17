This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In this course, you will learn how to develop your Information & Digital Literacy Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Information & Digital Literacy at University
After this module you will be able to (1). Understand the structure and expectations of the course (2). Understand expectations about information and digital literacy within academic culture (3). Articulate the skills & dispositions needed to function effectively in the digital space (4). Demonstrate awareness of ethical issues related to academic integrity surrounding the access and use of information
Defining, Accessing & Searching for Information
After this module you will be able to (1). Define the characteristics of different kinds of information (2). Know where to look for information from various sources (3). Develop a search strategy and filter large numbers of search results effectively (4). Document and evaluate your search strategy
Critically Evaluating, Filtering & Managing Information
After this module you will be able to (1). Apply criteria to critically evaluate the reliability of sources for an academic context (2). Identify the factors that make a web resource reliable (3). Filter information effectively (4). Use file-naming conventions and appropriate software to effectively organize and store information
Referencing, Incorporating Sources & Avoiding Plagiarism
After this module you will be able to (1). Understand the consequences of plagiarism in the academic context (2). Use referencing conventions to appropriately cite a variety of information sources and avoid plagiarism (3). Understand how to incorportate ideas from sources into your work (4). Be familiar with different referencing software and evaluate it for your own purposes
I find this module not easy as this is my first to do intense referencing and digital literacy was my weakness. Thank you for the accumulated knowledge you have passed to me.
I love this course, very on point and straightforward! You rock, professors! I hope to visit University of Sydney one day.
The course change me a lot not also in thinking but more creative in learning and searching information!!!
I think the Information & Digital Literacy for University Success help me how to practice in social skill
