Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to Information & Digital Literacy at University

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Defining, Accessing & Searching for Information

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Critically Evaluating, Filtering & Managing Information

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Referencing, Incorporating Sources & Avoiding Plagiarism

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

