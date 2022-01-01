No prior experience required.
Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Build Learning Skills to Excel at University. Learn to solve problems, think critically, and communicate effectively in your university courses.
Offered By
About this Specialization
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Information & Digital Literacy for University Success
This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In this course, you will learn how to develop your Information & Digital Literacy Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
Problem-Solving Skills for University Success
In this course, you will learn how to develop your Problem Solving and Creativity Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
Critical Thinking Skills for University Success
In this course, you will learn how to develop your Critical Thinking Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
Communication Skills for University Success
This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In this course, you will learn how to develop your Communication Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
Instructors
Offered by
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
