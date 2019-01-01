Profile

I’ve taught critical thinking, communication skills and academic literacy since 2004 in the U.K., Singapore, South Korea, and Australia. I currently work at the University of Sydney Centre for English Teaching as a Learning Designer with the Graduate Programs Team. I’m also currently completing a PhD in Linguistics in the discourse of performance management in organizations. I’m interested in language use in specific communities, such as organizations and universities, and how people interact in these communities.

Academic Skills for University Success: Capstone

مهارات التفكير النقدي لتحقيق النجاح في الجامعة

Critical Thinking Skills for University Success

