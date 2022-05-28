About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Arabic

Skills you will gain

  • Warrants
  • Education
  • Abductive Reasoning
  • disposition
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى التفكير النقدي في الثقافة الأكاديمية

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

التفكير النقدي في السياقات الأكاديمية

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

المنطق والاستدلال

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

المحاجّة

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

