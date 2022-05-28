في هذه الدورة التدريبية، سوف تتعرف على كيفية تطوير مهارات التفكير النقدي لديك لمساعدتك على تحقيق النجاح في دراستك الجامعية. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكون قادرًا على:
مهارات التفكير النقدي لتحقيق النجاح في الجامعةThe University of Sydney
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Arabic
Subtitles: Arabic, French, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, English, Spanish
Skills you will gain
- Warrants
- Education
- Abductive Reasoning
- disposition
Offered by
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى التفكير النقدي في الثقافة الأكاديمية
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete
التفكير النقدي في السياقات الأكاديمية
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete
المنطق والاستدلال
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete
المحاجّة
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
