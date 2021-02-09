About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Critical Thinking in Academic Culture

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Critical Thinking in Academic Contexts

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Logic & Reasoning

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Argumentation

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

