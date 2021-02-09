In this course, you will learn how to develop your Critical Thinking Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Introduction to Critical Thinking in Academic Culture
Critical Thinking in Academic Contexts
Logic & Reasoning
Argumentation
this is course is really important for learning about chances and instances in critical situation
learning coursera made me develop a lot. thank you very much
This is a helpful course for preparing for academic reading, writing and thinking.
Very interesting and well structured course. Condenses a lot of theory into something manageable and includes lots of quizes and exercises to put new learnings into practice.
Develop skills in information & digital literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking and communication.
