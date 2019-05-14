Chevron Left
Back to Critical Thinking Skills for University Success

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Critical Thinking Skills for University Success by The University of Sydney

4.8
stars
866 ratings
144 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to develop your Critical Thinking Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Use critical thinking and argumentation in university contexts to improve academic results 2. Understand the importance and function of critical thinking in academic culture 3. Use a variety of thinking tools to improve critical thinking 4. Identify types of argument, and bias within arguments, in order to better evaluate the strength of arguments 5. Use evidence to support claims in arguments 6. Apply critical thinking and argumentation to real world problems and issues...

Top reviews

AH

May 13, 2019

Very interesting and well structured course. Condenses a lot of theory into something manageable and includes lots of quizes and exercises to put new learnings into practice.

R

Jul 10, 2020

Thank you so much.. I had a great time completing my assignments and answering assessments. I've learned a lot from this course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 147 Reviews for Critical Thinking Skills for University Success

By Alexander J H

May 14, 2019

Very interesting and well structured course. Condenses a lot of theory into something manageable and includes lots of quizes and exercises to put new learnings into practice.

By MR. P J

Jul 29, 2020

this is course is really important for learning about chances and instances in critical situation

By BCM R

Aug 11, 2019

Fantastic course. It did give a depth and also made me practice critical thinking.

By Harkiranpal S K S

May 5, 2020

Excellent course. Really fantastic speakers. Really enjoyed every moment of it

By Tharini D A

Jun 8, 2020

I truly appreciate for giving me an opportunity to follow this course on Coursera. This course on Critical Thinking Skills for University Success has truly helped me to learn areas that I had not previously come across when studying as an undergraduate. Today, thanks to all the instructors who put their concerted efforts in teaching this course, I am confident to follow courses that involve and require Critical Thinking Skills. I am truly grateful to everyone of you. Many thanks to all.

By Bibi R M

Oct 31, 2020

It is very informative. A lesson for a lifetime! Thank you very much!

By Shraddha B

May 18, 2020

Wonderful Course!

A must for students at Universities

By Dale L

Nov 21, 2020

This course provided good information and set the tone for academic writing, also improvement of academic and professional writing skills/techniques. It is valuable and the skills learnt will be beneficial for future writing. I am embarking on a new career as a professional writer. Thanks to the lecturers and presenters for the knowledge and expertise.

By Isha P

Sep 17, 2021

T​his course has been really helpful in uderstanding how to learn and conduct research on topics while at university. I can't wait to actually implement it once I start my masters. The lessons explain concepts briefly and share exaples which help understand the concept better.

By Tuvilla-Llave T

Nov 1, 2020

It has been a great experience ! Thank you very much DOST Caraga and The University of Sidney and Sir Noel M. Ajoc for the patience in answering all my querries.

Maraming Salamat Po! (Thank you very much) from the Philippines to Australia

By Ajith K S

May 26, 2020

This course was really helpful. I learnt how to critically analyse a passage find fallacy,biases and assumptions in them. Now i can properly write a piece of essay with hedging and convey my message. Thank you Prof.Luke

By Dang B K N ( C

Oct 26, 2021

I believe the abilities I am learning here are really beneficial to me in both my schoolwork and everyday life. Thank you to the professors for providing me with a wealth of fresh and valuable information.

By Trinh T T

Dec 22, 2019

Great course! It is very realistic, and in-detailed knowledge and exercises will help you a lot. I highly recommend the course, it is not only important for the uni life, but throughout your whole life :)

By Lương T D K

May 29, 2021

This course is very useful for students in university to explore soft skills that should be prepared before we participate in university.

By Rochelle S B

Jul 11, 2020

Thank you so much.. I had a great time completing my assignments and answering assessments. I've learned a lot from this course.

By Juan E L S

Aug 10, 2020

This course is so important and necessary. The explanations were clear, concise, adequate and good.

I love it

By Lanlthds150132

Aug 15, 2020

I really like this course. It is really useful for me. I will try my best to complete all courses .

By TRAMNTHDA160025

Jan 27, 2022

The course is very interesting and interesting, helping students to develop more skills

By Michael N A

Jun 16, 2020

I always want this course and finally I found it, I am glad to be part of Coursera

By Nguyen Q N H ( H

Jun 26, 2021

Thank you for the course. I have improved my critical thinking skill very much

By Trần P N C

Mar 5, 2021

𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘁: https://www.facebook.com/logicmathplanet.tv/

By NURUL A B Z B A

Jan 27, 2021

It really help it because I can learn about the thing that I don't know before

By Amit W

Aug 4, 2020

Its great Platforms to learn and grow digital, Aspects so thanks to Caursera.

By Nguyen N T K

Oct 29, 2021

The course helped me gain a lot of new knowledge, making it easier to study

By ROSLIN M

Jul 21, 2020

Good Learning experience if a candidate take the course seriously.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder