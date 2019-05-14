AH
May 13, 2019
Very interesting and well structured course. Condenses a lot of theory into something manageable and includes lots of quizes and exercises to put new learnings into practice.
R
Jul 10, 2020
Thank you so much.. I had a great time completing my assignments and answering assessments. I've learned a lot from this course.
By Alexander J H•
May 14, 2019
By MR. P J•
Jul 29, 2020
this is course is really important for learning about chances and instances in critical situation
By BCM R•
Aug 11, 2019
Fantastic course. It did give a depth and also made me practice critical thinking.
By Harkiranpal S K S•
May 5, 2020
Excellent course. Really fantastic speakers. Really enjoyed every moment of it
By Tharini D A•
Jun 8, 2020
I truly appreciate for giving me an opportunity to follow this course on Coursera. This course on Critical Thinking Skills for University Success has truly helped me to learn areas that I had not previously come across when studying as an undergraduate. Today, thanks to all the instructors who put their concerted efforts in teaching this course, I am confident to follow courses that involve and require Critical Thinking Skills. I am truly grateful to everyone of you. Many thanks to all.
By Bibi R M•
Oct 31, 2020
It is very informative. A lesson for a lifetime! Thank you very much!
By Shraddha B•
May 18, 2020
Wonderful Course!
A must for students at Universities
By Dale L•
Nov 21, 2020
This course provided good information and set the tone for academic writing, also improvement of academic and professional writing skills/techniques. It is valuable and the skills learnt will be beneficial for future writing. I am embarking on a new career as a professional writer. Thanks to the lecturers and presenters for the knowledge and expertise.
By Isha P•
Sep 17, 2021
This course has been really helpful in uderstanding how to learn and conduct research on topics while at university. I can't wait to actually implement it once I start my masters. The lessons explain concepts briefly and share exaples which help understand the concept better.
By Tuvilla-Llave T•
Nov 1, 2020
It has been a great experience ! Thank you very much DOST Caraga and The University of Sidney and Sir Noel M. Ajoc for the patience in answering all my querries.
Maraming Salamat Po! (Thank you very much) from the Philippines to Australia
By Ajith K S•
May 26, 2020
This course was really helpful. I learnt how to critically analyse a passage find fallacy,biases and assumptions in them. Now i can properly write a piece of essay with hedging and convey my message. Thank you Prof.Luke
By Dang B K N ( C•
Oct 26, 2021
I believe the abilities I am learning here are really beneficial to me in both my schoolwork and everyday life. Thank you to the professors for providing me with a wealth of fresh and valuable information.
By Trinh T T•
Dec 22, 2019
Great course! It is very realistic, and in-detailed knowledge and exercises will help you a lot. I highly recommend the course, it is not only important for the uni life, but throughout your whole life :)
By Lương T D K•
May 29, 2021
This course is very useful for students in university to explore soft skills that should be prepared before we participate in university.
By Rochelle S B•
Jul 11, 2020
By Juan E L S•
Aug 10, 2020
This course is so important and necessary. The explanations were clear, concise, adequate and good.
I love it
By Lanlthds150132•
Aug 15, 2020
I really like this course. It is really useful for me. I will try my best to complete all courses .
By TRAMNTHDA160025•
Jan 27, 2022
The course is very interesting and interesting, helping students to develop more skills
By Michael N A•
Jun 16, 2020
I always want this course and finally I found it, I am glad to be part of Coursera
By Nguyen Q N H ( H•
Jun 26, 2021
Thank you for the course. I have improved my critical thinking skill very much
By Trần P N C•
Mar 5, 2021
By NURUL A B Z B A•
Jan 27, 2021
It really help it because I can learn about the thing that I don't know before
By Amit W•
Aug 4, 2020
Its great Platforms to learn and grow digital, Aspects so thanks to Caursera.
By Nguyen N T K•
Oct 29, 2021
The course helped me gain a lot of new knowledge, making it easier to study
By ROSLIN M•
Jul 21, 2020
Good Learning experience if a candidate take the course seriously.