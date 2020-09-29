Critical reasoning skills are a key success factor for students entering their first year of college. They must be able to think logically and form arguments. This course, designed with incoming college freshmen in mind but open to anyone, provides an essential grounding in critical reasoning skills. Faculty from multiple disciplines at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill offer guidance on applying critical thinking skills in the context of specific disciplines. By developing these skills, students will learn more, enjoy their courses more, and experience greater academic success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
This module provides an overview of the course. The first video explains the history of this course: While it was originally going to be geared toward incoming UNC students, we realized these skills are valuable to everyone, which is why we are offering it as a MOOC. The second video provides an overview of how the course is structured and why it was created.
Think Like a Chemist
In this module, you'll learn about critical thinking and chemistry from Thomas Freeman.
Think Like an Historian
In this module, you'll learn about critical thinking and history from Kathleen DuVal.
Think Like a Psychologist
In this module, you'll learn about critical thinking and psychology from Kurt Gray.
Think Like a Law Professor
In this module, you'll learn about critical thinking and the law from Donald Hornstein.
An excellent course to bolster one's understanding of the fundamental social sciences, and logical reasoning.
Amazing course, broadens the perspective and forces one to think in ways one never would have thought of independently
