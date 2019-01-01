Profile

    Ram Neta is Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has published dozens of articles on various topics in epistemology, including the nature and extent of our knowledge, the constraints that rationality imposes of on our states of confidence, the sorts of considerations that can serve as evidence for us, and how arguments for skepticism can come to seem compelling. He has also edited a number of recent and forthcoming volumes in epistemology. His current research focuses on understanding how epistemic constraints on an animal’s representational states can be determined by the essential properties of the species to which the animal belongs.

    Think Again I: How to Understand Arguments

    Think Again II: How to Reason Deductively

    Reasoning Across the Disciplines

    Think Again IV: How to Avoid Fallacies

    Think Again III: How to Reason Inductively

