Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Evaluation
  • Interpretation
  • Language
  • Linguistics
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Welcome to the Specialization

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
9 hours to complete

How to Spot an Argument

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

How to Untangle an Argument

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 130 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

How to Reconstruct an Argument

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 150 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Catch-Up and Final Quiz

1 hour to complete

About the Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization

Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking

