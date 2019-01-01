Profile

Dr. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong

Professor

Bio

Walter Sinnott-Armstrong is Chauncey Stillman Professor of Practical Ethics in the Philosophy Department and the Kenan Institute for Ethics at Duke University and Core Faculty in the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences. He has served as vice-chair of the Board of Officers of the American Philosophical Association and co-director of the MacArthur Project on Law and Neuroscience. He has published books on moral theory, philosophy of religion, theory of knowledge, and informal logic. His current research focuses on ways that psychology and neuroscience can illuminate moral beliefs and moral responsibility. He has regularly taught a course on reasoning for three decades.

Courses

Think Again I: How to Understand Arguments

Think Again II: How to Reason Deductively

Think Again IV: How to Avoid Fallacies

Think Again III: How to Reason Inductively

