Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to the Course

Fallacies of Unclarity

Week 2

Fallacies of Relevance

Fallacies of Vacuity and Circularity

Week 3

Refutation: Its Varieties and PItfalls

Week 4

Catch-Up and Final Quiz

About the Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking Specialization

Introduction to Logic and Critical Thinking

