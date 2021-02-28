Análisis de texto en archivos con Azure cognitive search
Consumir servicios en Microsoft Azure
Crear un motor de búsqueda para procesar tus datos
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto de 1 hora, aprenderás a desarrollar un motor de búsqueda para tus archivos de texto (PDF, Word, etc.) gracias al servicio Azure Cognitive Search y Azure Blob Storage. Además, entenderás todo el proceso desde tener tus archivos a un motor listo para utilizar como cualquier base de datos para consultar tu información.
No se requiere experiencia previa, pero sí entender sobre base de datos NoSQL y conocer sobre Microsoft Azure
blob storage
Azure
cognitive search
Crear el servicio de buscador
Crear la cuenta de almacenamiento para los archivos
Crear el índice para buscar los datos
Crear el indexador para automatiza el proceso
Probar nuestro servicio
by RMFeb 28, 2021
Un muy buen curso! práctico y directo al punto. Sirve como un buen punto de inicio para investigar más.
