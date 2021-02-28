Análisis de texto en archivos con Azure cognitive search

Consumir servicios en Microsoft Azure

Crear un motor de búsqueda para procesar tus datos

En este proyecto de 1 hora, aprenderás a desarrollar un motor de búsqueda para tus archivos de texto (PDF, Word, etc.) gracias al servicio Azure Cognitive Search y Azure Blob Storage. Además, entenderás todo el proceso desde tener tus archivos a un motor listo para utilizar como cualquier base de datos para consultar tu información.

No se requiere experiencia previa, pero sí entender sobre base de datos NoSQL y conocer sobre Microsoft Azure

  • blob storage

  • Azure

  • cognitive search

  1. Crear el servicio de buscador

  2. Crear la cuenta de almacenamiento para los archivos

  3. Crear el índice para buscar los datos

  4. Crear el indexador para automatiza el proceso

  5. Probar nuestro servicio

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

