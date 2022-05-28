About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Identify features of common NLP Workload Scenarios
  • Identify Azure tools and services for NLP workloads
  • Describe features of Natural Language Processing (NLP) workloads on Azure
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Text and Speech Processing with Azure AI Services

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Work with Language in Azure AI

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Explore conversational AI

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

