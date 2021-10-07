About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Describe capabilities of no-code machine learning with Azure Machine Learning studio
  • Identify core tasks in creating a machine learning solution
  • Describe core machine learning concepts
  • Identify common machine learning types
Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

3 hours to complete

Use Automated Machine Learning in Azure Machine Learning

3 videos (Total 5 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Create a Regression Model with Azure Machine Learning Designer

2 videos (Total 2 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Create a Classification Model with Azure AI

2 videos (Total 2 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Create a Clustering Model with Azure AI

2 videos (Total 2 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

