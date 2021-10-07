Machine learning is at the core of artificial intelligence, and many modern applications and services depend on predictive machine learning models. Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this course, you will learn how to use Azure Machine Learning to create and publish models without writing code.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
Skills you will gain
- Describe capabilities of no-code machine learning with Azure Machine Learning studio
- Identify core tasks in creating a machine learning solution
- Describe core machine learning concepts
- Identify common machine learning types
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Use Automated Machine Learning in Azure Machine Learning
Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this module, you'll learn how to identify different kinds of machine learning model and how to use the automated machine learning capability of Azure Machine Learning to train and deploy a predictive model.
Create a Regression Model with Azure Machine Learning Designer
Regression is a supervised machine learning technique used to predict numeric values. in this module, you will learn how to create regression models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
Create a Classification Model with Azure AI
Classification is a supervised machine learning technique used to predict categories or classes. In this module, you will learn how to create classification models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
Create a Clustering Model with Azure AI
Clustering is an unsupervised machine learning technique used to group similar entities based on their features. In this module, you will learn how to create clustering models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.89%
- 4 stars12.35%
- 3 stars3.37%
- 2 stars2.24%
- 1 star1.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROSOFT AZURE MACHINE LEARNING
Course is good for the ML people who wants to try their hands on Microsoft Azure.
This course need to be rework as Azure has changed/ modified its GUI a lot, otherwise it is very good.
excellent course. it will better than if student don't have to register in Azure portal as GDP that GDP don't need to use credit card to done their lab.
beginner friendly but have to make sure that you posses fundamental statistical knowledge
About the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone interested in preparing for the Certified AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Exam. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the certification exam.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Who should take this course?
What will I learn from this course?
How long will it take to complete this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.