About this Course

6,225 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

General knowledge of Azure

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language

  • Describe AI tools and roles, and the Microsoft Team Data Science Process

  • Work with Azure APIs, including those for vision, language, and search

  • Create, train, test and deploy your AI model in the cloud

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Azure AI models
  • Microsoft Team Data Sciences Process
  • Azure Machine Learning Service
  • Azure Machine Learning Workspace
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

General knowledge of Azure

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(1,891 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Standardized AI Processes and Azure Resources

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Azure Cognitive APIs

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Azure Machine Learning Service: Model Training

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING AI APPLICATIONS ON AZURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder