Ronald J. Daskevich, DCS

Ronald spent 20 years in the Air Force as a communications/computer officer, where he gained wide breadth and depth of experience working with data systems and architecture. He retired as a cyber warrior. Ronald also gained a lot of technical project management experience in the AF. In 2014 Ronald had the opportunity to become a technical instructor. Ronald has certified in and taught about open source technologies such as RedHat, Hortonworks, Kafka, Spark, Google Cloud, and now Azure machine learning. He is always excited to learn more. His academic pursuits include a Doctorate degree in Computer Science with a specialty in Big Data from Colorado Technical University, a Master's Degree in Management of Information Systems from Saint Mary's University in San Antonio, Tx, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Weber State University in Ogden, Ut.

Developing AI Applications on Azure

