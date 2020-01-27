JP
Aug 8, 2020
The course is brief and very informative. It provides an overall idea regarding Microsoft Azure, project management and end-to-end machine learning from business understanding to deployment.
EV
Jan 22, 2021
The teacher is extremely competent and clear in explaining even to those, like me, who are not expert on the topic; the course is well structured and provides rich and interesting contents
By Baurjan S•
Jan 26, 2020
There were so many errors through the course and so much confusion. I don't think the instructor made the expected amount of effort to polish his code and fix numerous bugs that I had to fix to make this work. Overall it's a useful course to start with model deployment on Azure but the instructor is bored and is boring. Keep that in mind.
By Turkesh P•
Jun 3, 2020
the content is not well organised and the instructor is just reading out the ppt on screen
By Andreas F K•
May 3, 2020
Overall the course content is OK and you can get a grip on some concepts. But the form of presentation was seriously lacking in quality. The presenter is not a qualified speaker, but what was insanely annoying, was the magnifying glass cursor, which made it impossible to read what he was actually highlighting! The permanent fiddling with the recording isn't very professional either.
By Daniel F•
Apr 24, 2020
The teacher talks slow and mostly only reads the presentation slides. Slides and tests have many errors and mistypes.
By Md R I•
Apr 25, 2020
A lot of "click on this and click on that", and none of "why you should click on this rather than that". Makes you wonder if the instructor himself understands the topic or just reading from a script like a parrot. When he is not (apparently mindlessly) clicking on stuff, he is reading from presentation slides WORD FOR WORD, which further supports the parrot theory. Even those readings include numerous errors and mispronunciations. You are much better off just reading the documentation for respective services.
By Willie A•
May 30, 2020
Content is good but I would rather the presenter not read off slides. Poor recording of the video with varying degrees of loudness which made it uncomfortable to watch.
By Melvin C•
May 10, 2020
i think there could be more detailed explanations instead of just reading off from the slides.
By Singhi K•
Mar 10, 2020
Good coverage of basic features, but delivery from the intructor is somewhat wooden without any emotives. Also the course focuses on just running through the steps which make it less useful - as one can always go through documentations. The fundamentals or design philosophy of the cloud services which azure provides, compare contrast with how one would normally do the same tasks without cloud would make it more interesting and conceptual course. But for me it still provided me with good overview of azure quickly which was helpful. So I can't rate the course harshly as well.
By Usman A•
Mar 25, 2020
The explanation is very poor.
By Jeffrey W B•
Aug 16, 2020
Painfully boring. I quit in the middle of Week 2. Video lectures consist solely of the professor reading slides in a monotone. Text associated with each video is usually a wall of text, one loooooong paragraph with no whitespace to give the reader a break. The worst problem with this course: minimal hands-on work. The *focus* of this course should be hands-on work; we can learn the theory through it.
By Christophe C•
Jun 11, 2020
Not well structured, not well explained, just someone telling what he is doing and not why, videos were edited to fix issues but not everywhere, difficult to follow examples because one video says something wrong but somehow in the next video it has been fixed. Wouldn't recommend that course.
By Yash V M•
Jun 5, 2020
The course itself wasn't bad, however it should have been stated that Azure Account is required in order to get the most out of it
By SYED M•
Apr 20, 2020
Great information about AI. Earlier I don't know about AI application too much, but after enrolling in this course I could surely say that you would learn all about AI application.
By Vamshi K K•
May 16, 2020
The best course to learn all the basics of ML and AI...This course very useful in understanding different algorithms and implementations of AI in Microsoft Azure.
Thank You !!
By Abdul W•
Apr 28, 2020
V
e
r
y
i
n
f
o
r
m
a
t
a
t
i
v
e and interesting course.
By Sanchi A•
Jun 13, 2020
There can be a project submission session where we have hands on experience in using the API's and also ML experiments
By Ali Z•
May 16, 2020
It is a very good course. Although it is very advanced course. This course requires from you a strong grip on python to understand the concepts otherwise it will be difficult for you. I think the voice of the trainer could be better. The trainer speaks so fast.
By Ahmed A G•
Apr 12, 2020
We need to interact with code .. in general it is good .. it helps you to have a general overview about Machine Learning applications and Microsoft Azure Services
By Bhaskar S•
Jan 1, 2021
While the course structure and content is good, the presentation style needs improvement.
By Mehul P•
May 9, 2020
Average
By Asad E•
Sep 3, 2020
Unfortunately absolutely not what I was looking for. The course is designed for ML developers who want to learn how to program scripts to set up models in Python and run them on the Azure cloud. My expectation was to see more low code applications in Azure as I have already done ML courses in python.
Besides that, the voice and the presentation of the teacher are not really motivating and make the learning experience absolutely inefficient. To be honest: it was a pain to complete this course. I would not recommend it to anyone.
By Ahmed f•
May 17, 2020
Very poor attention to learning methods, person is talking fast and reading out simply slides, or maybe its for advance levels. jupyter notebook with exercises is full of errors. for quiz or practice on hand cloud is suitable option as it have all the dependencies.
By Falguni K M•
Nov 4, 2020
Not interesting.. the teacher didnt explain clearly for windows user
By Pradeep P•
May 27, 2020
Thanks! Well it was an excellent way to learn the concept of Developing AI Applications on Azure.
Had an hands on defining Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language.
AI tools and roles, and the MicrosoftTeam Data Science Process.
Work with Azure APIs, including those for vision, language, and search.Create, train, test and deploy your AI model in the cloud.
By Sailesh D•
Apr 25, 2020
'Developing AI Applications on Azure' by LearnQuest is very interesting, productive and rewarding towards the market trend focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. What we will learn from this course are about different use of AI tools, Team roles, Azure APIs, Creation, training, testing and deployment of AI model in the cloud.