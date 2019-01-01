Comment créer du contenu sur Pinterest
Créer de contenu avec Pinterest
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer de contenu avec Pinterest
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer du contenu sur Pinterest. Vous serez en mesure de créer des épingles pour mettre en valeur vos idées ou vos projets en utilisant les différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre la plateforme Pinterest. Ce projet vous permettra de créer différents types d’épingles pour se démarquer des autres sur la toile. Ce projet est destiné à tous les niveaux mais surtout aux personnes qui aimeraient créer du contenu sur Pinterest pour la première fois. Il est idéal pour les personnes souhaitant créer de supers épingles inspirantes et performantes afin de captiver leurs audiences avec du contenu interactif.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Image Segmentation
Social Media Marketing
Digital Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte Pinterest
Créer des épingles personnalisées
Créer des tableaux personnalisés
Importer ses propres épingles sur Pinterest
Créer du contenu avec la suite Business
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.