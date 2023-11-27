Google Cloud
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Pipelines - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Pipelines - 日本語版

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Beam SDK を使用したパイプラインの開発

There are 10 modules in this course

このモジュールでは、コースとその概要を紹介します

Apache Beam の主なコンセプトと、それを独自のデータ処理パイプラインを作成するために適用する方法を復習します。

このモジュールでは、Dataflow を使用してストリーミングでデータを処理する方法を学びます。そのためには、3 つの主要なコンセプトを知っておく必要があります。1 つ目はウィンドウでデータをグループ化する方法、2 つ目はウィンドウに結果を表示する準備ができたことを知らせるウォーターマークの重要性、3 つ目はウィンドウ出力のタイミングと回数を制御する方法です。

このモジュールでは、Google Cloud Dataflow でソースとシンクの役割を果たすシステムについて学びます。Text IO、File IO、BigQuery IO、PubSub IO、KafKa IO、BigTable IO、Avro IO、Splittable DoFn の例を紹介していきます。また、各 IO に関連する便利な機能についても説明します。

このモジュールでは、Beam パイプラインで構造化データを表現する方法を開発者に提供するスキーマを紹介します。

このモジュールでは、State と Timer について説明します。どちらも、ステートフル変換を実装するために DoFn で使用できる優れた機能です。

このモジュールでは、ベスト プラクティスについて説明し、Dataflow パイプラインのパフォーマンスを最大化する一般的なパターンについて復習します。

このモジュールでは、Beam でビジネス ロジックを表現するための 2 つの新しい API、SQL と DataFrame を紹介します。

このモジュールでは、Beam ノートブックについて説明します。これは、Python 開発者が Beam SDK にオンボードし、Jupyter ノートブック環境でパイプラインの反復的な開発を行うためのインターフェースです。

このモジュールでは、本コースで取り上げた内容を振り返ります

1 video

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Google Cloud

