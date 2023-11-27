Dataflow コースシリーズの 2 回目である今回は、Beam SDK を使用したパイプラインの開発について詳しく説明します。まず、Apache Beam のコンセプトについて復習します。次に、ウィンドウ、ウォーターマーク、トリガーを使用したストリーミング データの処理について説明します。さらに、パイプラインのソースとシンクのオプション、構造化データを表現するためのスキーマ、State API と Timer API を使用してステートフル変換を行う方法について説明します。続いて、パイプラインのパフォーマンスを最大化するためのベスト プラクティスを再確認します。コースの終盤では、Beam でビジネス ロジックを表現するための SQL と DataFrame、および Beam ノートブックを使用してパイプラインを反復的に開発する方法を説明します。
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Pipelines - 日本語版
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Beam SDK を使用したパイプラインの開発
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
8 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 10 modules in this course
このモジュールでは、コースとその概要を紹介します
What's included
2 videos
Apache Beam の主なコンセプトと、それを独自のデータ処理パイプラインを作成するために適用する方法を復習します。
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items
このモジュールでは、Dataflow を使用してストリーミングでデータを処理する方法を学びます。そのためには、3 つの主要なコンセプトを知っておく必要があります。1 つ目はウィンドウでデータをグループ化する方法、2 つ目はウィンドウに結果を表示する準備ができたことを知らせるウォーターマークの重要性、3 つ目はウィンドウ出力のタイミングと回数を制御する方法です。
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz4 app items
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud Dataflow でソースとシンクの役割を果たすシステムについて学びます。Text IO、File IO、BigQuery IO、PubSub IO、KafKa IO、BigTable IO、Avro IO、Splittable DoFn の例を紹介していきます。また、各 IO に関連する便利な機能についても説明します。
What's included
8 videos1 reading1 quiz
このモジュールでは、Beam パイプラインで構造化データを表現する方法を開発者に提供するスキーマを紹介します。
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items
このモジュールでは、State と Timer について説明します。どちらも、ステートフル変換を実装するために DoFn で使用できる優れた機能です。
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz
このモジュールでは、ベスト プラクティスについて説明し、Dataflow パイプラインのパフォーマンスを最大化する一般的なパターンについて復習します。
What's included
7 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items
このモジュールでは、Beam でビジネス ロジックを表現するための 2 つの新しい API、SQL と DataFrame を紹介します。
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz4 app items
このモジュールでは、Beam ノートブックについて説明します。これは、Python 開発者が Beam SDK にオンボードし、Jupyter ノートブック環境でパイプラインの反復的な開発を行うためのインターフェースです。
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
このモジュールでは、本コースで取り上げた内容を振り返ります
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.