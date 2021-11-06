NM
Oct 11, 2021
excellent course. it will better than if student don't have to register in Azure portal as GDP that GDP don't need to use credit card to done their lab.
ZA
Oct 7, 2021
beginner friendly but have to make sure that you posses fundamental statistical knowledge
By Nirali P•
Nov 6, 2021
The course structure is great and is laid out with clear step-by-step instructions. However, there are a few mistakes in the write-up/code examples that needs to be amended. Also, this course can be improved by providing detailed information on model evaluation metrics and how they affect the performance overall.
By YOUNGKI K•
Aug 1, 2021
It was a bit difficult to follow only the instructions during the practice. I would like to add some more related screen shots. thank you.
By Susmita M•
Aug 4, 2021
Good Explanations and engaging labs
By Joseph S E•
Jan 21, 2022
Please be prepared to retry multiple times. For the hands-on exercises the instructions seems to have issues. I had to try multiple times, correct the instructions and then try on the Azure Machine learning studio. I have given feedback for each of the page. Hope someone is reviewing and correcting them.
It is so amazing that so many errors are in the instructions of this course. I ended up finding the github repository and taking the working code from there. Please do this course only if you have the patience to be put up with an irresponsible course creator who didn't really proof read anything!! No testing also done!!
In any cases it may be good that we have some challenges and need to retry and rectify and try these exercises. Azure Machine learning is definitely a great step towards making ML solutions somewhat easy to at least prototype and test. Haven't tried in production to comment.
By Nopparat M•
Oct 12, 2021
By Ziyi A•
Oct 8, 2021
By Saleeha S•
Jul 5, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed understanding the basic AI concepts
By Frida R•
Jul 18, 2021
That was really interesting and very useful!!
By Amrita P•
Apr 20, 2022
Very knowledgeable and well-structured.
By Johnny R•
Nov 24, 2021
super!
By AVIJIT J•
Feb 3, 2022
This course need to be rework as Azure has changed/ modified its GUI a lot, otherwise it is very good.
By Saurabh D•
Feb 23, 2022
Course is good for the ML people who wants to try their hands on Microsoft Azure.