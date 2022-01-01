- Describe fundamental principles of machine learning on Azure
- Describe AI workloads and considerations
- Describe features of conversational AI workloads on Azure
- Describe features of computer vision workloads on Azure
- Describe features of Natural Language Processing (NLP) workloads on Azure
- Identify guiding principles for responsible AI
- Identify features of common AI workloads
- Describe capabilities of no-code machine learning with Azure Machine Learning studio
- Identify core tasks in creating a machine learning solution
- Describe core machine learning concepts
- Identify common machine learning types
- Identify Azure tools and services for computer vision tasks
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Launch Your Career in Artificial Intelligence. User services on Microsoft Azure to create AI solutions
Offered By
What you will learn
You will learn about the types of solutions AI makes possible, and the services on Microsoft Azure that you can use to create them.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You will use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox and work directly with services and resources on Microsoft Azure Portal. You will explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace.
You will need a Microsoft account to sign into the Sandbox and use Azure services. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
You should have a foundational knowledge of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) concepts and related Microsoft Azure services.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure
Whether you're just beginning to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) or you already have AI experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. Artificial Intelligence (AI) empowers amazing new solutions and experiences; and Microsoft Azure provides easy to use services to help you build solutions that seemed like science fiction a short time ago; enabling incredible advances in health care, financial management, environmental protection, and other areas to make a better world for everyone.
Microsoft Azure Machine Learning
Machine learning is at the core of artificial intelligence, and many modern applications and services depend on predictive machine learning models. Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this course, you will learn how to use Azure Machine Learning to create and publish models without writing code.
Computer Vision in Microsoft Azure
In Microsoft Azure, the Computer Vision cognitive service uses pre-trained models to analyze images, enabling software developers to easily build applications"see" the world and make sense of it. This ability to process images is the key to creating software that can emulate human visual perception. In this course, you'll explore some of these capabilities as you learn how to use the Computer Vision service to analyze images.
Natural Language Processing in Microsoft Azure
Natural language processing supports applications that can see, hear, speak with, and understand users. Using text analytics, translation, and language understanding services, Microsoft Azure makes it easy to build applications that support natural language.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
