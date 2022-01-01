About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for anyone interested in preparing for the Certified AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Exam. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the certification exam. You will acquire foundational knowledge of the core concepts related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the services in Microsoft Azure that can be used to create AI solutions. This program is an opportunity to demonstrate knowledge of common ML and AI workloads and how to implement them on Azure. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the AI-900 exam. The AI Fundamentals exam is an opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge of how to create AI solutions on Microsft Azure. Each course teaches you the core concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. Azure AI Fundamentals can be used to prepare for other Azure role-based certifications like Azure Data Scientist Associate or Azure AI Engineer Associate, but it’s not a prerequisite for any of them. This Specialization will prepare you to take the AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals exam. Upon completion of the Specialization, you will be offered a discount to the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Certification Exam to be redeemed at Pearson Vue, Microsoft's proctor exam site. Limited discount vouchers are available on first-come-first-serve basis. Coursera and Microsoft may end the offer at any time.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure Machine Learning

Computer Vision in Microsoft Azure

Natural Language Processing in Microsoft Azure

