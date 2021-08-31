In Microsoft Azure, the Computer Vision cognitive service uses pre-trained models to analyze images, enabling software developers to easily build applications"see" the world and make sense of it. This ability to process images is the key to creating software that can emulate human visual perception. In this course, you'll explore some of these capabilities as you learn how to use the Computer Vision service to analyze images.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
- Identify Azure tools and services for computer vision tasks
- Identify common types of computer vision solution
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Analyze and Classify Images with the Computer Vision Service
The Computer Vision cognitive service uses pre-trained models to analyze images, enabling software developers to easily build applications. In this module, you'll explore some of its capabilities as you learn how to use the Computer Vision service to analyze images.
Detect objects in images with the Custom Vision service
Image classification is a common workload in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. In this module, you will learn how to harnesses the predictive power of machine learning to enable AI systems to identify real-world items based on images.
Analyze Faces, Text, and Receipts with Azure AI
Face detection, analysis, and recognition is an important capability for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The Face cognitive service in Azure makes it easy integrate these capabilities into your applications. Optical character recognition (OCR) enables artificial intelligence (AI) systems to read text in images, enabling applications to extract information from photographs, scanned documents, and other sources of digitized text. Processing invoices and receipts is a common task in many business scenarios. Increasingly, organizations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to automate data extraction from scanned receipts. In this module, you will learn how you can use a mix of these services in Microsoft Azure to solve problems.
Excellent course. Interesting material presented in an accessible way.
About the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone interested in preparing for the Certified AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Exam. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the certification exam.
