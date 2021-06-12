Whether you're just beginning to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) or you already have AI experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. Artificial Intelligence (AI) empowers amazing new solutions and experiences; and Microsoft Azure provides easy to use services to help you build solutions that seemed like science fiction a short time ago; enabling incredible advances in health care, financial management, environmental protection, and other areas to make a better world for everyone.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
- Identify guiding principles for responsible AI
- Identify features of common AI workloads
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Artificial Intelligence workloads and considerations
Artificial Intelligence (AI) empowers amazing new solutions and experiences, and Microsoft Azure provides easy-to-use services to help you get started. In this module, you will see how Artificial Intelligence enables the creation of powerful solutions to many kinds of problems. AI systems can exhibit human characteristics to analyze the world around them, make predictions or inferences, and act on them in ways that we could only imagine a short time ago.
This Specialization is intended for anyone interested in preparing for the Certified AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Exam. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the certification exam.
