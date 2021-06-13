LK
Sep 1, 2021
I very enjoy this course. The instructor was amazing and the course was short and straight to the point. Thank you Women in Cloud
SS
Jun 12, 2021
A very good introduction to Responsible AI development in general and Azure AI-900 certification.
By Sridharan S•
Jun 13, 2021
A very good introduction to Responsible AI development in general and Azure AI-900 certification.
By shanu•
Jun 13, 2021
This course is great for beginners, who want to know about artificial intelligence.
By LUCIE G A K•
Sep 2, 2021
I very enjoy this course. The instructor was amazing and the course was short and straight to the point. Thank you Women in Cloud
By Cesar O P R•
Dec 30, 2021
It's a good introduction to the series. I expect more from the other courses.
By YOUNGKI K•
Jul 30, 2021
Good Starting Point for Azure AI
By Phyllis M•
Jul 8, 2021
I really enjoyed this course.
By Pascal U E•
May 26, 2022
Simple, easy and effective !
By T D•
Oct 3, 2021
It is so benefitable course.
By Talal A•
Nov 23, 2021
good course for beginners
By Alka K•
Jul 1, 2021
Such a informative course
By Suleiman A•
May 26, 2022
exccellent course
By REESHAB T•
Aug 31, 2021
very nice, bete
By Sriram K•
Oct 19, 2021
Nice Content
By Mim A•
Jun 10, 2021
Nice Course
By Debasish K•
Jun 28, 2021
Excellent
By Johnny R•
Nov 19, 2021
very good
By R R S•
Jun 2, 2021
very good
By Julian R C C•
Jan 22, 2022
Excelent
By letantochen j•
Aug 11, 2021
Good
By 17_Mohammad I•
Oct 8, 2021
lol
By Dianne A•
Dec 30, 2021
👍
By Basil H A B•
Nov 8, 2021
Great introduction. I had no idea about the AI services provided by Microsoft, which were made clear in this course. Moreover, I have never thought about the key principles before and have dealt with AI solutions only from a technical point of view.
In this course, the roadmap of getting certified, demo practices, and some other AI theory were illustrated clearly and comprehensively.
By Subhashis D•
Sep 7, 2021
Like the contents of this training session- Week 1 about AI
By mpumelelo B•
Nov 13, 2021
not bad for a start i believe that AI is the future
By Varsha S•
Aug 1, 2021
It was informative.