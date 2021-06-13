Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure by Microsoft

4.7
stars
163 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

Whether you're just beginning to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) or you already have AI experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. Artificial Intelligence (AI) empowers amazing new solutions and experiences; and Microsoft Azure provides easy to use services to help you build solutions that seemed like science fiction a short time ago; enabling incredible advances in health care, financial management, environmental protection, and other areas to make a better world for everyone. In this course, you will learn the key AI concepts of machine learning, anomaly detection, computer vision, natural language processing, and conversational AI. You’ll see some of the ways that AI can be used and explore the principles of responsible AI that can help you understand some of the challenges facing developers as they try to create ethical AI solutions. This course will help you prepare for Exam AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. This is the first course in a five-course program that prepares you to take the AI-900 certification exam. This course teaches you the core concepts and skills that are assessed in the AI fundamentals exam domains. This beginner course is suitable for IT personnel who are just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure and want to learn about Microsoft Azure offerings and get hands-on experience with the product. Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals can be used to prepare for other Azure role-based certifications like Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate or Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate, but it is not a prerequisite for any of them. This course is intended for candidates with both technical and non-technical backgrounds. Data science and software engineering experience is not required; however, some general programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence....

Top reviews

By Sridharan S

Jun 13, 2021

By shanu

Jun 13, 2021

This course is great for beginners, who want to know about artificial intelligence.

By LUCIE G A K

Sep 2, 2021

By Cesar O P R

Dec 30, 2021

It's a good introduction to the series. I expect more from the other courses.

By YOUNGKI K

Jul 30, 2021

Good Starting Point for Azure AI

By Phyllis M

Jul 8, 2021

I really enjoyed this course.

By Pascal U E

May 26, 2022

Simple, easy and effective !

By T D

Oct 3, 2021

It is so benefitable course.

By Talal A

Nov 23, 2021

good course for beginners

By Alka K

Jul 1, 2021

Such a informative course

By Suleiman A

May 26, 2022

exccellent course

By REESHAB T

Aug 31, 2021

very nice, bete

By Sriram K

Oct 19, 2021

Nice Content

By Mim A

Jun 10, 2021

Nice Course

By Debasish K

Jun 28, 2021

E​xcellent

By Johnny R

Nov 19, 2021

very good

By R R S

Jun 2, 2021

very good

By Julian R C C

Jan 22, 2022

Excelent

By letantochen j

Aug 11, 2021

Good

By 17_Mohammad I

Oct 8, 2021

lol

By Dianne A

Dec 30, 2021

👍

By Basil H A B

Nov 8, 2021

Great introduction. I had no idea about the AI services provided by Microsoft, which were made clear in this course. Moreover, I have never thought about the key principles before and have dealt with AI solutions only from a technical point of view.

In this course, the roadmap of getting certified, demo practices, and some other AI theory were illustrated clearly and comprehensively.

By Subhashis D

Sep 7, 2021

Like the contents of this training session- Week 1 about AI

By mpumelelo B

Nov 13, 2021

not bad for a start i believe that AI is the future

By Varsha S

Aug 1, 2021

It was informative.

