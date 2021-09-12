About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Develop best practice study methods to prepare for Microsoft certification exams
  • Develop test-taking techniques that work in Microsoft certification exams
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Prepare for the AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals exam

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 1

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Exam prep 2

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Exam prep 3

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep

