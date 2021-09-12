Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals certification exam.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
- Develop best practice study methods to prepare for Microsoft certification exams
- Develop test-taking techniques that work in Microsoft certification exams
Microsoft
Prepare for the AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals exam
In this module, you’ll also have access to resources that will help you to prepare for the proctored exam, enhance your study techniques, and help develop successful exam strategies. You will have an opportunity to explore some other Microsoft certifications paths that can help to advance your career.
Exam Prep 1
In this module, you will have an opportunity to recap some of the key points from Courses 1 & 2 of the Microsoft AI-900 AI Fundamentals Specialization and take a practice exam that covers the related skills measured in the AI-900 certification exam.
Exam prep 2
In this module, you will have an opportunity to recap some of the key points from Courses 3 & 4 of the Microsoft AI-900 AI Fundamentals Specialization and take a practice exam that covers the related skills measured in the AI-900 certification exam.
Exam prep 3
In this module, you will take a practice exam that covers the skills measured in the Exam AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals.
the lecturer is detailed and good at explaining technical terms into simple ones
About the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for anyone interested in preparing for the Certified AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Exam. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the certification exam.
