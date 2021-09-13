Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals exam by Microsoft
4.8
stars
31 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals certification exam.
You will refresh your knowledge of fundamental principles of machine learning on Microsoft Azure. You will go back over the main consideration of AI workloads and the features of computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and conversational AI workloads on Azure. In short, you will recap all the core concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
You will test your knowledge in a series of practice exams mapped to all the main topics covered in the AI-900 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success. You will prepare to pass the certification exam by taking practice tests with similar formats and content.
You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the AI-900 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the AZ-900 exam.
This course is intended for candidates with both technical and non-technical backgrounds. Data science and software engineering experience is not required; however, some general programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. To be successful in this course, you need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language. You should be familiar with basic computing concepts and terminology, general technology concepts, including concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Preparing for AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals exam
By Ha T
•
Sep 13, 2021
the lecturer is detailed and good at explaining technical terms into simple ones