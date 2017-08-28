LB
Sep 24, 2017
This course has been incredible and more than anything because of the energy put by the instructors, I truly thank you for helping the world to become a better place to live.\n\nfrom Colombia, Luis.
SK
Jul 25, 2020
Challenging material presented by two engaging and sharp instructors. Highly recommend this course to any seeking to hone their logic and reasoning skills! The course will make you think!
By Mostafa E•
Aug 28, 2017
amazing course and amazing way of teaching it. it was a very important knowledge to have especially in this time of life where fallacies surround us everywhere
By KRISHNA C B•
Jan 15, 2019
Excellent course on a deep dive into the world of arguments and their analysis, albeit this particular course deals with a part of it called fallacies. I really liked the course content, lecture delivery style, the quiz questions and the explanation provided to support the answers of the questions. However, for some of the questions that you encounter in the quiz, there is little supporting material in the lecture itself. I guess one can get a very good learning by going through the suggested text book in parallel. But since they suggested that the textbook is optional, I haven't gone through it yet. And without the text book, this course is probably a little bit incomplete.
This course can be made better by suggesting relevant sections in the book to go through as and when required. Probably that would better equip us in answering the quiz correctly.
By Jerry C•
Oct 29, 2019
Really enjoyed the presentations although I thought a few of the videos needed to go slightly deeper into the specific point. Also, I noticed that other participants had gamed the discussions by just entering "n/a" as their contribution (on virtually every topic). I think that should be a disqualifying factor for completion. I find courses to be much more engaging if other participants/student actually engage. But, the course itself was very good. I'd love to take it "live."
By Candice K•
May 29, 2017
This course will be immensely helpful in structuring my thoughts in a logical and manner by addressing pertinent material and avoiding fallacy traps. Thank you so much!!!
By Najih•
May 1, 2017
This was a nice course. Covers many fallacies in detail. Practice exercises are good. More fallacies could have been covered though. Overall, I did love the course.
By G T•
Jul 18, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. Some of the material was conceptually difficult for me (the subtleties in difference in definitions for various fallacious argument types) but I really appreciate being given the tools to dismantle arguments in order to decide whether or not they are sound as well as to formulate my own arguments in such a way as to align my expressions of my beliefs with my values (or at least to question the basis for my beliefs). Excellent course!
By Lovina N•
Sep 21, 2020
The entire course was so well planned and explained! I'm so grateful to have come across the opportunity to learn from Prof. Walter and Prof. Ram. Apart from the compelling course content that I plan to exercise in all kinds of situations to come, I would like to applaud the efforts that were taken to make this course so engaging and amicable. Totally recommend taking all 4 courses.
This will be one of my best learning experiences!
By Richie P•
Jan 29, 2020
The course was challenging and interesting. I think I may have lost my job in the pursuit of higher education. A simple "not a fit" was the end of my few month career as a third grade teacher and the beginning of my full-time pursuit of higher education. I'm not really sure but the principal ensured me that I should be in higher education. Those kids kind of sucked anyway. Thank you.
By Evelina R•
Feb 4, 2021
Thank you for this course! I am studying various ways to improve my negotiation and communication skills. This course showed me, that it is possible to approach discussion as a logical structure, thus avoiding getting into emotional or personal negotiation track. Even if this is obvious, it never have occurred to me to point out invalid arguments and call them!
By Tãrún K•
Dec 12, 2017
This series has been quite brilliant. These lectures totally changed the way I formulate my arguments and also help me identify fallacies of arguments of others and mine as well. Overall I strongly recommend this course as well as the entire Think Again series.
By Chris v R•
Jun 11, 2019
Loved it. The jokes in the videos, the great examples and the [spoilers] at the end was amazing! It made learning about fallacies and arguments a breeze and very interesting. I wish more people a lot of fun with this course and keep up the amazing work!
By Jack G•
Mar 22, 2020
Really Great course. I got knowledge about fallacies and I hope I'll be more careful in the future. Thanks so much, Professors.
By MARIE S•
Nov 20, 2020
This was one of the most engaging courses I have taken and both professors were a joy as I listened and learned!
By Susan M•
Jun 22, 2017
This entire series was informative, engaging, and fun, and the thinking skills taught are so valuable.
By Cristian N•
May 8, 2018
Incredible, such passion and dedication shown by the professors. I'm really grateful for this course.
By Jorge V C•
Jun 29, 2017
It's an excellent course, please, don't hesitate and take it, you will find a lot of fun!
By Pablo S L B•
Sep 29, 2016
I had a lot of fun with it and learned a lot. It was a nice experience for me.
By Nina L•
Jun 27, 2017
This course is interesting, there are some concepts useful I can use on life.
By Allan G•
Sep 11, 2019
Fun course. Great refresher on what makes up fallacies in communication.
By Kiril C•
Aug 24, 2017
What an incredible journey. One of the best courses on Coursera!
By Andrés L•
Aug 17, 2019
Exelente curso y con profesores altamente capacitados
By Natália L L•
Aug 23, 2019
The whole Think Again course is just amazing!
By Danny L•
Jul 31, 2020
Fantastic use of time! Very pleased! :)