Apr 13, 2021
Amazing course, broadens the perspective and forces one to think in ways one never would have thought of independently
Sep 29, 2020
An excellent course to bolster one's understanding of the fundamental social sciences, and logical reasoning.
By Stefan W•
Nov 28, 2018
I enjoyed the course immensely as it opened my mind to different facets of critical thinking and ways of analysing the true content of material to be discussed. The examples proposed by the different Professors were fascinating in presenting pro and contra viewpoints of an argument.
The course certainly met my objectives and it was time well invested.
By Ramakrishna B•
Sep 30, 2020
By Pedro H L•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent course! It is, as the title indicates, an introduction to how different kinds of academics reason, with their specific toolsets. The classes are great, very interactive (specially the "think like a law professor" one), with a simple quiz after each video and a final peer-reviewed essay at the end of each module. The peer-reviewing was a great experience, with grades for specifics aspects of the text and some space for written feedback. I'd recommend this course to anyone interested on an introduction to academic reasoning.
By Liliam A P F•
Feb 8, 2021
Buen curso para entender como cada disciplina o área de conocimiento puede analizar la realidad y los documentos. Bueno para orientación vocacional y cultura general.
By Kardelen K Ş•
Jun 20, 2017
What you will find here is good, really. But only very few thing are mentioned. Scope is not that wide.
By Vedant A•
Jun 19, 2018
Good course for anybody.
By Nasrin A N•
Mar 8, 2022
The course is one of the most intresting course that i have come accross and thoroughly enjoyed it. Every week is different making the course more exciting and enjoyable with alot learning. It is the most favourite of mine from all of the course i have done so far.
By shambhavi•
Apr 14, 2021
By Konstantinos A•
Jan 31, 2021
Worth exploring. Opens up your perspective.
By Jeffrey L B•
Mar 2, 2021
Excellent course! Thank you very much!
By Shailesh M•
Mar 5, 2021
Excellent course , really enjoyed it
By Deleted A•
Jan 26, 2021
Thank you so much.
By Jenni C•
Feb 4, 2021
To be fair, the introduction makes it very clear that it's an introductory course. I tried it anyway because I liked the concept, but it feels like a rerun of English 101, and the assignments are a bit too constrained to hold my interest.