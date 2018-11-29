Chevron Left
Critical reasoning skills are a key success factor for students entering their first year of college. They must be able to think logically and form arguments. This course, designed with incoming college freshmen in mind but open to anyone, provides an essential grounding in critical reasoning skills. Faculty from multiple disciplines at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill offer guidance on applying critical thinking skills in the context of specific disciplines. By developing these skills, students will learn more, enjoy their courses more, and experience greater academic success. This course will help you understand what critical thinking skills are and why they're so important. You will also learn how critical thinking skills vary across disciplines, as well as see them applied across several fields, including, chemistry, history, psychology, law, English, and American Studies. You will develop your own critical thinking skills by working through scenarios or problems posed by scholars across these fields, and you will better understand how your college courses will differ from your earlier education....

By Stefan W

Nov 28, 2018

I enjoyed the course immensely as it opened my mind to different facets of critical thinking and ways of analysing the true content of material to be discussed. The examples proposed by the different Professors were fascinating in presenting pro and contra viewpoints of an argument.

The course certainly met my objectives and it was time well invested.

By Ramakrishna B

Sep 30, 2020

An excellent course to bolster one's understanding of the fundamental social sciences, and logical reasoning.

By Pedro H L

Feb 2, 2021

Excellent course! It is, as the title indicates, an introduction to how different kinds of academics reason, with their specific toolsets. The classes are great, very interactive (specially the "think like a law professor" one), with a simple quiz after each video and a final peer-reviewed essay at the end of each module. The peer-reviewing was a great experience, with grades for specifics aspects of the text and some space for written feedback. I'd recommend this course to anyone interested on an introduction to academic reasoning.

By Liliam A P F

Feb 8, 2021

Buen curso para entender como cada disciplina o área de conocimiento puede analizar la realidad y los documentos. Bueno para orientación vocacional y cultura general.

By Kardelen K Ş

Jun 20, 2017

What you will find here is good, really. But only very few thing are mentioned. Scope is not that wide.

By Vedant A

Jun 19, 2018

Good course for anybody.

By Nasrin A N

Mar 8, 2022

The course is one of the most intresting course that i have come accross and thoroughly enjoyed it. Every week is different making the course more exciting and enjoyable with alot learning. It is the most favourite of mine from all of the course i have done so far.

By shambhavi

Apr 14, 2021

Amazing course, broadens the perspective and forces one to think in ways one never would have thought of independently

By Konstantinos A

Jan 31, 2021

Worth exploring. Opens up your perspective.

By Jeffrey L B

Mar 2, 2021

Excellent course! Thank you very much!

By Shailesh M

Mar 5, 2021

Excellent course , really enjoyed it

By Deleted A

Jan 26, 2021

Thank you so much.

By Jenni C

Feb 4, 2021

To be fair, the introduction makes it very clear that it's an introductory course. I tried it anyway because I liked the concept, but it feels like a rerun of English 101, and the assignments are a bit too constrained to hold my interest.

