About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to the course & How to identify a real world problem

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Researching the Current State

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Solving the problem: Defining the Desired State

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Stages 4 and 5: Generate and refine actions

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACADEMIC SKILLS FOR UNIVERSITY SUCCESS: CAPSTONE

About the Academic Skills for University Success Specialization

Academic Skills for University Success

