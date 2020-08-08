This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies.
The University of Sydney
Introduction to the course & How to identify a real world problem
In this module, you will be introduced to the course and then begin your project proposal. You will do this firstly by choosing a community that means something to you and identifying a real world problem within that community you would like to solve. This will help you to create a project that means something to you and that you can be passionate about. Then you will brainstorm the causes and effects of that problem before finally writing out a problem statement!
Researching the Current State
This module relates to Stage 2 of your Capstone project. Use the resources here to help you search for information, collate and then use the information in order to assess and describe the current state of your issue.
Solving the problem: Defining the Desired State
This module relates to Stages 3 of your Capstone project. Use the resources here to help you generate ideas and then combine them with research for the desired state.
Stages 4 and 5: Generate and refine actions
In this module, you will brainstorm possible actions you could do in order to bridge the gap between the current state of your issue, identified in Stage 2, and your desired states. You will also need to evaluate and refine those actions.
Thank all of people make this course.This course provide many knowledge for me.
A very useful course, it is suitable for university preparation.
i like this course too much, it help me have many kind of skills in uni
I think this course help people to remember 4 course you used to finish. I think it is so useful.
About the Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Develop skills in information & digital literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking and communication.
