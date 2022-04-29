About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Essential English for University Success Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Learning to Be a Successful Student

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Listening and Notetaking

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

More Skills for Successful Learning

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Participating in a University Class

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

