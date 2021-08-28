About this Course

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Successful Academic Discussions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Informal Speaking

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Planning a Great Presentation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Delivering a Great Presentation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

