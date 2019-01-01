Profile

Marla Yoshida

Academic Coordinator

    Bio

    Marla Yoshida, M.A. in Linguistics, is an academic coordinator and TEFL instructor at the University of California, Irvine Extension International Programs. She has taught English as a second language for over 25 years in the U.S. and Japan and has done teacher training in the US, Japan, and Korea. She has taught the Teaching Pronunciation Skills class in the TEFL certificate program at UC Irvine Extension for over a decade, in addition to similar classes for groups of teachers from Japan, Korea, Brazil, and Chile. She is especially interested in the use of visual and kinesthetic aids in teaching pronunciation. She is author of the book “Beyond Repeat After Me, Teaching Pronunciation to English Learners” published by TESOL Press.

    Courses

    Vowels of American English Pronunciation

    Tricky American English Pronunciation

    English for Getting Down to Business

    Study Skills for University Success

    Writing Skills for University Success

    The Music of American English Pronunciation

    Speaking Skills for University Success

    English for Working Together in Business

    English for Developing a Business

    The Pronunciation of American English Project

    Consonants of American English Pronunciation

