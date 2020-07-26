This is the second course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization. In this course, you will learn and practice all of the vowel sounds of American English, including pairs of vowels that may be easy to confuse. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of vowel sounds. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
This course is part of the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
About this Course
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome to Vowels of American English Pronunciation! In this course, you’ll practice all the vowel sounds of American English—like the first sounds in “apple,” “out,” or “even” that flow out of your mouth very smoothly. You’ll also practice some pairs of vowel sounds that may be confusing, like the middle sounds in “beat” and “bit” or “set” and “sat.” Some of these vowel sounds will probably be very easy for you, but some may be more of a challenge. Don’t give up. Keep listening to the sounds, learning about how they’re pronounced, and practicing the ones you find difficult. Good luck practicing the vowel sounds of American English.
Introduction to Vowels
Vowels Part 1
Vowels Part 2
Vowel Challenges
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM VOWELS OF AMERICAN ENGLISH PRONUNCIATION
Great content! I would suggest it to anyone who wants to master American English Pronunciation.
I love it .. this course is excelllent to improve your learning pronunciation ....
I loved how was format the course, and it's been constructive in my English journey. Thank you to the staff and Coursera for this opportunity.
Good course for me!! But some review peer from classmate not mind :<
About the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who wants to achieve clearer, more understandable pronunciation of American English to help them communicate more easily and effectively. Through these four courses, you will learn about and practice consonant and vowel sounds, along with aspects of the “music” of English, including word stress, intonation, and connected speech. Clearer pronunciation leads to success in business, education, or any field where English is required.
Frequently Asked Questions
