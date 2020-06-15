NN
Jun 26, 2020
Very helpful. This course provides a core for learning vowels pronunciation and truly shows interesting information that I've never learnt before when studying at compulsory school.
CC
Feb 20, 2021
Well structured. Good instructors, Good lecture.\n\nRecommend for all who want to improve English pronunciation especially those who learn English as a second language like me.
By Md I H•
Jun 14, 2020
This course is a good start for setting your pronunciation. I have got an idea how to use my mouth correctly while saying certain sounds. I'm more conscious pronouncing vowel sounds, I understood how finally to correct my mistakes that made my speech difficult to be understood. 3 stars because I didn't see any active involvement of the managers of the course or teachers. There were certain mistakes in the tests that lowered my score. Peer review is not valuable, the rubrics are not clear what exactly to evaluate.. I don't understand why pay for the certificate... I wish I could get some valuable feedback on my pronunciation.
By Nguyen T N N•
Jun 27, 2020
By Kelum P•
Jul 31, 2020
It's a great course that helps non-native speakers to understand the native speakers' conversations and speak in English with an American accent.
By Noriko Z•
Jun 24, 2020
I think it's a very useful course for many people with simple explanations to make vowel sounds. Yet, as some learners mentioned, the mouth shape figures are a little too simplified and they are mainly from the side, meaning that there were not any other detailed mouth views from the front or any other angles or any photo or video-like real life views..
Also, it is quite a pity that some quizzes include errors but not fixed at all. I would like the staff people responsible for the course would check what the learners post in Discussion section, otherwise w e have no communication places to post any problems. Thank you.
By Angel R A J•
May 27, 2020
I would strongly recommend this course, it was a fascinating journey, You will enjoy so much that you can become addicted to do it and to improve your pronunciation.
By Ariane C S•
Feb 19, 2021
I loved how was format the course, and it's been constructive in my English journey. Thank you to the staff and Coursera for this opportunity.
By Akhoon F•
Feb 21, 2021
THIS IS WORTH EVERY PENNY . I AM GLAD , I CHOOSE THAT COURSE
By ISMAIL C T•
Dec 22, 2021
I am greatly thankful for all of my teachers on this course. I have already taken a similar course on this topic from my university but I have ended up learning more about pronunciation and also practicing my skills. I would recommend this class to everyone :)
By Ernesto G S•
Sep 24, 2021
Aunque el título hace parecer que el curso es sencillo, fue una experiencia enriquecedora.
Don't trust yourself by the title, this is an excellent and full of learning course (in my experience).
By chinnawat c•
Feb 21, 2021
Well structured. Good instructors, Good lecture.
Recommend for all who want to improve English pronunciation especially those who learn English as a second language like me.
By Edgar A M G•
Nov 6, 2021
one of the most helpful courses I have ever taken in my second language career!! thanks again for this invaluable material.
By Lourdes M P C•
Apr 13, 2021
I like the detail with which the teachers teach how to pronounce vowels, never before has someone taught me so clearly
By C A P•
Nov 28, 2020
This course is very complet, the teachers are nice and they motive you to learn much.
I liked this course a lot
By Luis B•
Aug 27, 2021
Los tips y recomendaciones que acá nos proporcionan los profesores son invaluables, un millón de gracias.
By Flávio V d S•
Feb 15, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. It helped me to improve my pronunciation.
Now I feel more confident!!!
By micah m m•
Jan 13, 2021
Nice Examples! I hope examples are written in the PDF file. Thanks! This lesson helped me a lot.
By Dino P C•
Jul 26, 2020
Great content! I would suggest it to anyone who wants to master American English Pronunciation.
By Rosa C•
Aug 6, 2020
I love it .. this course is excelllent to improve your learning pronunciation ....
By Ákilla R•
Oct 4, 2020
Great course. I've learned a lot. I feel like my English has come a long way.
By Htet H W•
Nov 9, 2021
I've got knowledge form this course how to pronounce the vowels sound.
By Fernando U•
Sep 6, 2020
Definitely, this is the best course of pronunciation available.
By Thu P•
Mar 15, 2022
It helps me a lot. I love this course. Thanks teachers.
By WEIMAR D J C P•
Jul 5, 2021
Excellent methodology that requeris student discipline
By CLAUDIA P M S•
Jun 22, 2021
Excelente curso, me aporto mucho a mi aprendizaje!!!
By Maha B•
Jun 24, 2020
Very well designed, organized, and sequenced course.