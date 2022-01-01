- English Language
The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
Improve Your Pronunciation of American English. Build your communication skills by mastering the sounds and “music” of American English.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will improve their pronunciation by practicing realistic dialogues and other interactive exercises. They will put their new knowledge and skills to use by analyzing a passage of authentic spoken English and preparing and recording a reflection on their own learning, with the aim of improving their ability to be understood and also to understand others in real-life oral communication.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Consonants of American English Pronunciation
In this first course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will learn and practice all of the consonant sounds of American English, including some pairs of consonants that are especially tricky. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of consonant sounds. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
Vowels of American English Pronunciation
This is the second course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization. In this course, you will learn and practice all of the vowel sounds of American English, including pairs of vowels that may be easy to confuse. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of vowel sounds. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
The Music of American English Pronunciation
In this third course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will learn and practice the "music" of American English, the features of pronunciation such as stress, rhythm, and intonation that will help improve your listening comprehension as well as your ability to communicate more clearly. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of the musical features of English. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
The Pronunciation of American English Project
In the final course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will complete a final self-reflection project applying what you have learned in the first three courses about consonants, vowels, and the “music” of English. In preparation for the project, you will take a post-test, review all the sounds of English, analyze a speech, and share your advice on improving pronunciation with other learners.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
