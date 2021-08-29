Chevron Left
Speaking Skills for University Success by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
21 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

As a student in an English-speaking university, you’ll need to speak in many situations, both formal and informal, planned and spontaneous. In this course, you’ll get advice for speaking in many different situations. You’ll learn how to prepare for an academic discussion with classmates and how to lead a discussion effectively. You’ll learn about how to work smoothly in group projects—a popular type of assignment in many university classes—and what to say in small talk with classmates or others. You’ll learn how to give an unplanned, impromptu speech and also how to plan and deliver a formal presentation in class. Speaking in any of these situations can be a bit intimidating, but if you know what to do and practice whenever the opportunity arises, it will become easier, and you can become a more confident and successful speaker....

By FATEMA I T 1

Aug 29, 2021

This course helped me to be more confident by clearing many confusions. This is not an English-speaking course actually. It's more about essential manners for University success.

By Mahfuza D

May 11, 2022

This course is very vital for me I have learned a lot of things this course.

By Teguh L M

May 14, 2022

T​hat is a very good and applicable course.

By Saurabh K

Nov 10, 2021

very amazing course for college student

By Vilobh G

Aug 1, 2021

Great course. Learnt many things👍

By 3187 K s

Apr 27, 2022

IT WAS AN WONDERFUL JOURNEY

By bonu j

May 15, 2022

this course is significant for me!

By SUNDAY O

Aug 20, 2021

EXCELLENT

