By FATEMA I T 1•
Aug 29, 2021
This course helped me to be more confident by clearing many confusions. This is not an English-speaking course actually. It's more about essential manners for University success.
By Mahfuza D•
May 11, 2022
This course is very vital for me I have learned a lot of things this course.
By Teguh L M•
May 14, 2022
That is a very good and applicable course.
By Saurabh K•
Nov 10, 2021
very amazing course for college student
By Vilobh G•
Aug 1, 2021
Great course. Learnt many things👍
By 3187 K s•
Apr 27, 2022
IT WAS AN WONDERFUL JOURNEY
By bonu j•
May 15, 2022
this course is significant for me!
By SUNDAY O•
Aug 20, 2021
EXCELLENT