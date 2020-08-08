Chevron Left
About the Course

This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In the Capstone Project, you will apply the academic knowledge and skills you have learnt throughout courses 1-4 to research, write and present a project proposal that addresses a complex, real-world problem related to your field of interest and/or future study. After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Apply a range of idea generation techniques 2. Apply research strategies to search, collect, select, process, and cite information 3. Use the research process to develop and critically analyse ideas 4. Apply critical thinking skills to evaluate and analyse ideas and evidence 5. Use problem-solving skills to identify gaps in knowledge and define issues 6. Develop creative and innovative solutions to real-world problems 7. Use appropriate academic genres for written texts and multi-media presentations 8. Use written and oral skills to communicate ideas effectively for academic contexts...

By DatTQSE150059

Aug 8, 2020

như cc tao v

By VinhNQHE141143

Apr 20, 2020

when i finished this course. It bring to me so much things useful for me . I can understand about my skills and can solve some of problem in my life to face.

By Phan T L L

Oct 6, 2020

I think this course help people to remember 4 course you used to finish. I think it is so useful.

By Nguyễn V Đ

Aug 9, 2020

Thank all of people make this course.This course provide many knowledge for me.

By TamTTTHS153128

Apr 13, 2020

A very useful course, it is suitable for university preparation.

By Vũ H H - K H

Mar 30, 2020

this course very good for students. Thank you very much

By Najib A A A A

Mar 26, 2021

This course is the culmination of all previous sessions and all the important information. I enjoyed this course a lot and got a lot of information of interest to every university student

By VuNTSE151519

Feb 28, 2021

I feel very good after finish Coursera, i improve myself very much, I thanks all teacher help me, thank you very much

By NamTNSE150922

Aug 17, 2020

Good experience and knowledge from this course. It's very effective and practical.Have a nice day!!!

By Dang T T (

Mar 18, 2022

I have gained knowledge and skills that have enabled me to grow during my university and major studies . Thank you to all the teachers who contributed in this course.

By Tran D H

Feb 19, 2022

Bài dự án của tôi có một cảnh báo. Bạn có thể cho tôi một cơ hội để làm lại dự án? Tôi hy vọng tôi sẽ có một cơ hội để sửa lại bài viết và cảm ơn bạn rất nhiều.

By TRAMNTHDA160025

Feb 9, 2022

After the courses have helped me gain more skills to develop myself, the course is very useful

By ThaoNTHS160752

Mar 1, 2021

thanks to this course. i love this course so much. it helps me so much in any lessons

By HopDPBSE151290

Jul 25, 2020

i like this course too much, it help me have many kind of skills in uni

By tran v d

Aug 11, 2020

this course is very good . it helps me get some exps and knowledg !

By Đào T D V

Nov 19, 2020

very good, student should study this course.

By Le N T M (

Sep 20, 2021

i feel so good to complete this course

By Do D N ( H

Feb 18, 2021

this course is good for new students

By Doan T P O

Dec 5, 2020

That is good for me. Thanks for all!

By TramTTNCS150492

Dec 17, 2020

The course has helped me a lot of

By Pham T A

Nov 1, 2021

very great. Helpful for my study

By ThanhVPSE151066

Sep 11, 2021

I very happy when i reivce this

By AnhNHHS150021

Jul 28, 2020

This subject is really usefull.

By MinhPCHSE150910

Mar 4, 2021

I feel glad to do this course

By NGUYỄN L P H

Mar 17, 2021

AMZING!!! GOOD JOB!!!!!!!!!!

