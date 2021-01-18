About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • Evaluation
  • Information Seeking Behavior
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Introduction: Understanding Information Literacy

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Identifying your information need

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Searching: Finding the right tools to meet your information need

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluating what you’ve found

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Applied Digital Literacy Specialization

Applied Digital Literacy

