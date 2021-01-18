Learn how to begin tackling a big project or presentation. Join today and equip yourself with basic information literacy skills to navigate the vast landscape of knowledge to find just what you need.
This course will cover creating a workable project/presentation, understanding the various types of information sources, searching the various types of information sources, recognizing faulty information or bias, using proper citation conventions, avoiding plagiarism, and skimming information to pull relevant details. We will use a combination of video and readings with weekly quizzes to move through the learning. By the end of the course you’ll be able to: • Brainstorm a project/presentation topic • Narrow the project/presentation topic • Identify your information gaps • Locate valid, internet information sources • Compose appropriate search strategies • Evaluate information for authority, accuracy, balance, and currency • Use information in a project/presentation ethically In addition to earning a certificate from Coursera for this course, you'll also receive a Micro-Credential Digital Badge from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York recognizing your accomplishment. Use your verified digital badge to promote your achievement online, and access job insights related to your new skills. Upon completion of each individual course and the complete Specialization, you will receive an email from Coursera with directions on how to claim your badge. Payment or participation through an official Coursera promotional offer is required to have full access to the course and to qualify for the Coursera Certificate and Digital Badge.