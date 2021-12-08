Chevron Left
Learn how to begin tackling a big project or presentation. Join today and equip yourself with basic information literacy skills to navigate the vast landscape of knowledge to find just what you need. This course will cover creating a workable project/presentation, understanding the various types of information sources, searching the various types of information sources, recognizing faulty information or bias, using proper citation conventions, avoiding plagiarism, and skimming information to pull relevant details. We will use a combination of video and readings with weekly quizzes to move through the learning. By the end of the course you’ll be able to: • Brainstorm a project/presentation topic • Narrow the project/presentation topic • Identify your information gaps • Locate valid, internet information sources • Compose appropriate search strategies • Evaluate information for authority, accuracy, balance, and currency • Use information in a project/presentation ethically In addition to earning a certificate from Coursera for this course, you'll also receive a Micro-Credential Digital Badge from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York recognizing your accomplishment. Use your verified digital badge to promote your achievement online, and access job insights related to your new skills. Upon completion of each individual course and the complete Specialization, you will receive an email from Coursera with directions on how to claim your badge. Payment or participation through an official Coursera promotional offer is required to have full access to the course and to qualify for the Coursera Certificate and Digital Badge....

FC

Jan 18, 2021

A basic introduction to a very important topic at these times should be obligatory in all high schools, journalism classes or anyone that consumes social media.

SH

Jul 26, 2021

It was a wonderful course and I have learned a lot.

By Ray C

Dec 8, 2021

RU: Отличный курс для того, чтобы получить базовые знания о информационной грамотности. Информация подавалась легко и было показано много источников в процессе лекций. Задания были также интересные. Возможность оценивать сокурсников и быть оценённым ими очень удобно. Спасибо лекторам за интересный контент. Хорошего дня EN: A great course to get a basic understanding of information literacy. The information was presented easily and many sources were shown during the lectures. The assignments were also interesting. The possibility to grade fellow students and to be graded by them is very convenient. Thanks to the lecturers for the interesting content. Have a good day

By Joye B

Jun 29, 2021

Originally, I chose this course to brush up my internet surfing skills. I found the information easy to grasp and learned some helpful skills. But, more importantly, the information was invaluable on how to verify the accuracy of information. For instance, does the author have the expertise in the fields they are providing information to qualify as an original resource, and more importantly, has the knowledge in that subject matter area? I was able to complete this class in a very short time. My thanks to the creators of this class!

By Federico C

Jan 19, 2021

A basic introduction to a very important topic at these times should be obligatory in all high schools, journalism classes or anyone that consumes social media.

By Akbar A

Jul 29, 2021

Excellent organization of the course. Thank you for great librarians of University of Buffalo!

By Sabila H

Jul 27, 2021

It was a wonderful course and I have learned a lot.

By Andrew K

Mar 28, 2022

Excellent, practical course, I learnt a lot.

By Maisha M (

Jul 24, 2021

Learn a lot from this Course.

By Barsha S

Jul 27, 2021

good journey

By Kate O

Oct 1, 2021

worth it

By Bunga S

Jun 27, 2021

very god. it's provides me some detail explanation about information literacy

By Linda M

Aug 16, 2021

G​ood informaiton, terrible powerpoints that you couldn't read

