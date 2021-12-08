FC
Jan 18, 2021
A basic introduction to a very important topic at these times should be obligatory in all high schools, journalism classes or anyone that consumes social media.
SH
Jul 26, 2021
It was a wonderful course and I have learned a lot.
By Ray C•
Dec 8, 2021
RU: Отличный курс для того, чтобы получить базовые знания о информационной грамотности. Информация подавалась легко и было показано много источников в процессе лекций. Задания были также интересные. Возможность оценивать сокурсников и быть оценённым ими очень удобно. Спасибо лекторам за интересный контент. Хорошего дня EN: A great course to get a basic understanding of information literacy. The information was presented easily and many sources were shown during the lectures. The assignments were also interesting. The possibility to grade fellow students and to be graded by them is very convenient. Thanks to the lecturers for the interesting content. Have a good day
By Joye B•
Jun 29, 2021
Originally, I chose this course to brush up my internet surfing skills. I found the information easy to grasp and learned some helpful skills. But, more importantly, the information was invaluable on how to verify the accuracy of information. For instance, does the author have the expertise in the fields they are providing information to qualify as an original resource, and more importantly, has the knowledge in that subject matter area? I was able to complete this class in a very short time. My thanks to the creators of this class!
By Federico C•
Jan 19, 2021
By Akbar A•
Jul 29, 2021
Excellent organization of the course. Thank you for great librarians of University of Buffalo!
By Sabila H•
Jul 27, 2021
By Andrew K•
Mar 28, 2022
Excellent, practical course, I learnt a lot.
By Maisha M (•
Jul 24, 2021
Learn a lot from this Course.
By Barsha S•
Jul 27, 2021
good journey
By Kate O•
Oct 1, 2021
worth it
By Bunga S•
Jun 27, 2021
very god. it's provides me some detail explanation about information literacy
By Linda M•
Aug 16, 2021
Good informaiton, terrible powerpoints that you couldn't read