About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate an information need.

  • Identify quality information sources.

  • Effectively and ethically use diverse information sources.

Skills you will gain

  • Media Literacy
  • Communication
  • Multiliteracy
  • Information Seeking Behavior
  • Critical Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understand various forms and expertise of scholarship

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cite scholarship to give proper attribution

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Strategically explore the information landscape

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Map the information landscape

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Applied Digital Literacy Specialization

Applied Digital Literacy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder