Profile

Roberta (Robin) Sullivan

Teaching & Learning Strategist

Bio

Roberta (Robin) Sullivan is a Teaching & Learning Strategist with the University Libraries at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York. Sullivan’s research includes innovative digital pedagogy and experimental teaching and learning methodologies. Ms. Sullivan helps facilitate a university-wide culture of exploration and dialogue around the effective use of emerging technologies. She is held in high regard for her leadership in conceiving and successfully developing and implementing the Tools of Engagement Project (TOEP) — an on-demand Discovery Learning Professional Development, a SUNY-wide initiative, that encourages faculty and staff to explore and reflect on innovative and creative uses of freely available online instructional technologies. The Exploring Emerging Technologies MOOC has a similar goal. However, it instead targets a much broader audience encompassing all learners, students, faculty, professionals, and pre-professionals who have a need to understand the value and implications of using established and emerging technology tools for career and personal advancement and develop lifelong learning habits to keep pace with technology change. Both initiatives were funded through Innovative Instruction Technology Grants through the SUNY Provost’s office. Sullivan has been recognized through a SUNY Faculty Advisory Council on Teaching and Technology (FACT2) Excellence in Instruction award, an Open SUNY Excellence in Instructional Support Award award, and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.

Courses

Digital Information Literacy

Basic Information Literacy

Exploring Emerging Technologies for Lifelong Learning and Success

Advanced Information Literacy

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder