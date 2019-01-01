Roberta (Robin) Sullivan is a Teaching & Learning Strategist with the University Libraries at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York. Sullivan’s research includes innovative digital pedagogy and experimental teaching and learning methodologies. Ms. Sullivan helps facilitate a university-wide culture of exploration and dialogue around the effective use of emerging technologies. She is held in high regard for her leadership in conceiving and successfully developing and implementing the Tools of Engagement Project (TOEP) — an on-demand Discovery Learning Professional Development, a SUNY-wide initiative, that encourages faculty and staff to explore and reflect on innovative and creative uses of freely available online instructional technologies. The Exploring Emerging Technologies MOOC has a similar goal. However, it instead targets a much broader audience encompassing all learners, students, faculty, professionals, and pre-professionals who have a need to understand the value and implications of using established and emerging technology tools for career and personal advancement and develop lifelong learning habits to keep pace with technology change. Both initiatives were funded through Innovative Instruction Technology Grants through the SUNY Provost’s office. Sullivan has been recognized through a SUNY Faculty Advisory Council on Teaching and Technology (FACT2) Excellence in Instruction award, an Open SUNY Excellence in Instructional Support Award award, and the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.