This learning opportunity is an open-access resource for lifelong learning. The aim is to identify the value and implications of using established and emerging technology tools for personal and professional growth and acquire strategies to develop lifelong learning habits to keep pace with technology change.
This course is targeted to the needs of ALL learners, including college students, faculty, current and career-seeking professionals, and anyone from across the globe with a desire to learn how to use emerging technologies to succeed in today’s rapidly changing world. This project consists of two associated parts; #EmTechMOOC and EmTechWIKI. #EmTechMOOC is a Massive Open Online Course, also called a MOOC. The MOOC is hosted on the Coursera platform and provides a supportive environment for dialogue and sharing among participants. The MOOC course environment is structured around 5 modules. The concepts that are covered include Lifelong Learning and the 4Cs of 21st-century skills: including Communication and Collaboration, Creativity, Critical Thinking. Participants create digital artifacts through Discovery Exercises within the modules to showcase their learning and accomplishments. The final module encourages learners to summarize and reflect on their learning journey. EmTechWIKI ( http://suny.edu/emtech ) has been built to complement the MOOC. It is a socially-curated discovery engine to discover tools, tutorials, and resources such as audio, video, blogs, social networking, simulations, and more. The WIKI can be used as a stand-alone resource, or it can be used together with #EmTechMOOC. Anyone is welcome to add or edit WIKI resources. #EmTechMOOC is not a traditional MOOC. Instead of providing content-heavy information, this course guides participants through discovery-based learning that is under the control of the learner. Learners are prompted to locate and explore new resources and tools from the growing EmTechWIKI collection and the Internet to help meet your personally identified objectives. Participants reflect on and share their learning and discoveries through the creation of a public ePortfolio or a personal learning journal that is constructed through the module exercises. Complete the MOOC requirements to earn a Coursera Certificate of Completion and a digital badge. SUNY affiliates may earn badges and a Coursera Certificate with no fees to enroll.