This course is appropriate for those with both beginning and advanced knowledge. You are encouraged to go beyond your current level of understanding.

  • Identify the value and implications of using established and emerging technology tools for personal and professional growth.

  • Gain strategies to develop lifelong learning habits to keep pace with technology change.

  • Lifelong Learning
  • Creativity
  • emerging technologies
  • Communication & Collaboration
  • Critical Thinking
This course is appropriate for those with both beginning and advanced knowledge. You are encouraged to go beyond your current level of understanding.

The State University of New York

Week 1

Lifelong Learning (Module 1)

Week 2

Communication and Collaboration (Module 2)

Week 3

Creativity (Module 3)

Week 4

Critical Thinking (Module 4)

