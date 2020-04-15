Chevron Left
4.9
stars
2,915 ratings
665 reviews

About the Course

This Specialization is aimed at preparing students for undergraduate study in an English-speaking university. The course equips you for full participation and engagement with your studies by building awareness and understanding of the core values and expectations of academic culture, and providing you with practical strategies to apply to your studies. In this course, you will learn how to develop your Information & Digital Literacy Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Access and search for information efficiently and effectively using a variety of digital tools. 2. Critically evaluate the reliability of sources for an academic context. 3. Filter, manage and organize information from a wide variety of sources for use in academic study. 4. Demonstrate awareness of ethical issues related to academic integrity surrounding the access and use of information. 5. Understand how to use digital tools for referencing and attribution in order to avoid plagiarism. 6. Understand how to disseminate and communicate information in a professional way, including managing digital identity and building networks for learning and research....

AJ

Jan 5, 2021

Everyone enrolled or planning to enrol for their studies at a university must take this wonderful course. It is an amazing course highlighting all the most important academic needs of students.

S

Jul 20, 2020

This course was really very amazing. Through this course I learned a lot. I became familiar with the things which I did not know before. Thank you coursera for offering such amazing course.

By Qaisar A

Apr 15, 2020

This course is necessary for students who are planning to enter in university studies

I fully recommend it.

By Lavinia V B

Apr 6, 2019

Commendable and best course I have ever come across to prepare for university!

By Tran T P

Jan 22, 2020

It's very good for you to learn how to start at university

By Ahmad J

Jan 6, 2021

By Nguyễn V Đ

Jun 5, 2020

This course providing many knowledge and skills necessary for me.

I improve a lot about thinking and choose some method useful with my major.

Thank you who make this course.

By Lola S A

Feb 14, 2019

This course is very useful and helpful for working and studying in university. I have learned to critically evaluate the credible sources, to what exactly pay attenyion. Thank you very much for facilitators and to the gro

By Samman B S B

Jul 20, 2020

By Yadi S

Aug 1, 2017

It helped me to be well-prepared before I'm going to University in this Month.

By Bernadette L W

Mar 18, 2020

I find this module not easy as this is my first to do intense referencing and digital literacy was my weakness. Thank you for the accumulated knowledge you have passed to me.

By Anvar A

Feb 14, 2019

I think at present time this course is very actual for students both for researchers in globe. I found it very useful, got valuable skills. For this I highly recommend this course for all levels of academic society.

By Yueming C

Feb 18, 2017

This course equip me with the basic information about university and how to research articles which might be very helpful for my future academic study,it contains many useful knowledge and I think that continuing study is needed

By Suphab K

May 3, 2020

Comment : about testing, it have some error when submit.

Thanks for a good course : Content, instructors, and slide.

Thanks so much and please take care yourself and team.

By SA113

Nov 4, 2019

It was very easy and clear in every part and specially the quizes between lectures made me to pay more attention and concentrate.

Thank you all!

By Azimjon M

Feb 25, 2020

thanks a lot

By Josiline C

Nov 18, 2016

A step in the right direction.

By Phan L N D

Feb 6, 2020

excellent

By Diego V

Oct 1, 2016

thanks

By MinhNNHE151237

Feb 22, 2020

Great

By Sudip K M

Jul 20, 2021

Amazing course, good quality materials, professional looks and aesthetics, perfect time-table and week-wise distribution of course. Great assignment to explore learnt skills.

By Arturo B

Nov 22, 2019

Excellent help for new students, to develop criteria and strategies to organize and manage information. As well as to communicate within the academy

By Anna K

Mar 28, 2018

The course is more than interesting and useful!

By DungNTSE150614

Feb 23, 2020

I have learned a lot through this course

By Jet R T

Aug 12, 2019

very crucial for freshmen uni its

By Pham P T ( H

Jan 31, 2020

I am really enjoyed the course

By Khuất M S

Jan 29, 2020

It's very helpful on my career

