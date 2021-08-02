Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Information Literacy by The State University of New York
About the Course
A Digital Artifact is an object that represents one’s learning. In today’s changing educational landscape, more courses call for a visual item as opposed to a “traditional” assignment or project. There is a multitude of free tools and software at our fingertips. This online course will provide tips, suggestions, and strategies for creating an interesting digital artifact in select, intuitive platforms.
In this course, you will learn to identify and define a Digital Artifact so you may create an infographic, slide show, website, or video. You will also learn best practices in digital media design and about Creative Commons licensing and citing your sources. Assessments will conclude each learning module to gauge your understanding as will peer-reviewed assignments to foster a sense of community through learning.
There are no prerequisites for this course however, taking Advanced Information Literacy prior will scaffold skills that will augment your understanding of the benchmarks in this digital literacy course.
In addition to earning a certificate from Coursera for this course, you'll also receive a Micro-Credential Digital Badge from the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York recognizing your accomplishment. Use your verified digital badge to promote your achievement online, and access job insights related to your new skills. Upon completion of each individual course and the complete Specialization, you will receive an email from Coursera with directions on how to claim your badge. Payment or participation through an official Coursera promotional offer is required to have full access to the course and to qualify for the Coursera Certificate and Digital Badge....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Digital Information Literacy
By Alfonso V M
•
Aug 2, 2021
Muy buen curso!! Lo único para mejorar sería que espere demasiados días para obtener el certificado, di aproximadamente varios comentarios a compa?eros, tenía que actualizar siempre las fechas porque no recibía el certificado, termine el curso muchos días atrás, eso sería un punto a mejorar para llegar a las 5 estrellas, mil gracias!