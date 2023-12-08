The specialized program is divided into three MOOCs:
Front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle, Back-end of the nuclear fuel cycle, and In-core fuel management.
The student will navigate the Integrated Nuclear Fuel Cycle Information System, of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to learn about the nuclear fuel cycle facilities around the world, uranium deposits, including their classification, technical information, detailed geological information on regions, districts, and deposits; and the thorium database, which includes details of thorium deposits and resources in the world. In addition, the student will develop skills to estimate the requirements for materials and services associated with the stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, to perform basic calculations for nuclear fuel and reactor core design, as well as to calculate the levelized nuclear fuel cycle cost.
Applied Learning Project
Based on case studies, one for each of the three MOOCs, assessment tests and practical assignments, the student will discover and understand the different stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, as well as the fundamentals of in-core fuel management.
After completing MOOC 1, the student will be able to calculate the masses of materials associated with each stage of the front-end.
After completing MOOC 2, the student will be able to calculate the composition, the decay heat, and the radiotoxicity of the spent fuel.
After completing MOOC 3, the student will be able to estimate the fuel batch reload fraction and its enrichment for an equilibrium cycle, to perform basic calculations for nuclear fuel and reactor core design, and to calculate the levelized cost of the open (once-through) nuclear fuel cycle.