Nuclear fuel management: a practical approach . The aim of this course is to introduce students to the wonderful world of the nuclear fuel management, taking advantage of resources available through the Web, based on professional information from organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Nuclear Association, among others. What is expected, at the end of it, is that the student can understand the different steps of the fuel cycle, is capable to find updated information and knowledge about the subject of study and has the skills to perform basic calculations of all stages of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Taught in English

Instructor: Juan Luis François Lacouture

Out of core nuclear fuel management: front end

Out of core nuclear fuel management: back end

In core nuclear fuel management

Juan Luis François Lacouture
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
