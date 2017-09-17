About this Course

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course, and Einstein in Context

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 149 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Events, Clocks, and Reference Frames

11 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 174 min), 12 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Ethereal Problems and Solutions

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 203 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

12 hours to complete

The Weirdness Begins

12 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 215 min), 15 readings, 9 quizzes

