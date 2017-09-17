In this course we will seek to “understand Einstein,” especially focusing on the special theory of relativity that Albert Einstein, as a twenty-six year old patent clerk, introduced in his “miracle year” of 1905. Our goal will be to go behind the myth-making and beyond the popularized presentations of relativity in order to gain a deeper understanding of both Einstein the person and the concepts, predictions, and strange paradoxes of his theory. Some of the questions we will address include: How did Einstein come up with his ideas? What was the nature of his genius? What is the meaning of relativity? What’s “special” about the special theory of relativity? Why did the theory initially seem to be dead on arrival? What does it mean to say that time is the “fourth dimension”? Can time actually run more slowly for one person than another, and the size of things change depending on their velocity? Is time travel possible, and if so, how? Why can’t things travel faster than the speed of light? Is it possible to travel to the center of the galaxy and return in one lifetime? Is there any evidence that definitively confirms the theory, or is it mainly speculation? Why didn’t Einstein win the Nobel Prize for the theory of relativity?
Understanding Einstein: The Special Theory of RelativityStanford University
About this Course
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course, and Einstein in Context
Week 1: Introduction to the Course, and Einstein in Context
Events, Clocks, and Reference Frames
Week 2: Events, Clocks, and Reference Frames
Ethereal Problems and Solutions
Week 3: Ethereal Problems and Solutions
The Weirdness Begins
Week 4: The Weirdness Begins
Reviews
- 5 stars90.51%
- 4 stars8.15%
- 3 stars0.77%
- 2 stars0.22%
- 1 star0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING EINSTEIN: THE SPECIAL THEORY OF RELATIVITY
Instructor made the course very enjoyable, easy to understnad for the non-technical person, very interesting and eye opening. I now have a much more humble regard of our place in the universe. Wow!
It is an excellent course. Just the right thing for a person who truly wants to understand the basics of the Special Theory of Relativity. The teaching style of the instructor is also amazing.
Hats off to the professor for being able to explain such mind-boggling concepts about the very nature of existence in an entertaining and intuitive way. One of my favorite courses on Coursera by far!
Thank you so much for taking the time to do this. The knowledge I have gained is something that I will treasure and will propel me to keep studying and trying to understand our wonderful universe.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.