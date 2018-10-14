TR
Aug 5, 2020
Awesome! I am going to revisit this class readings and keep learning. Amazing videos! Abundance of knowledge shared! Above and beyond of what I thought this class could be! Thank you so much!!!
GO
Jul 12, 2021
Excellent. If you are interested in History, and if you are Latin American it can give you a sense of identity an give you understanding of many aspects of our current day to day life.
By Maureen T•
Oct 13, 2018
I have truly enjoyed this course. I have been reading around this subject since I was a teenager. I spent years trying to find a course on it,and I couldn't really afford to take another degree. So, I went back to reading anything I could on this topic,including travelling to Spain on flamenco and sight seeing holidays, L'institut du Monde Arabe for more literature, etc,etc. Just by accident,I found this course ,after enrolling on several online education sites.
This course has a lot of material, videos, extracts, quizzes, forums and analysing and reviewing artefacts,and listening to Andalusi/ Sephardic music,reading poetry etc. I enrolled as an interested learner but it was so interesting,with things I hadn't known about,before,I upgraded. Yes,if you want to get a lot of it,you have to put in the work. The quizzes were a mixture of medium difficulty to challenging: they really kept me on my toes. I learned a lot about honing my skills as a historian : evaluating ,reviewing,reflecting on historical artefacts, with their contexts and significance.
The videos have transcripts/ subtitles facilities. You can work at your own pace,within the time given.
By the end of the course,I had a far deeper and detailed ,joined up understanding of history,politics,art,culture/ anthropology of co existence in Moorish/ Medieval Spain. I shall certainly enrol on the Deciphering Secrets series.
The main lecturer,Roger Louis Martinez- Davila is very enthusiastic, encouraging and dedicated lecturer. I really respect his efforts within this course and all the other interrelated projects he has done. Great contributions from others,too.
A very enriching journey and experience
By Johanna ( G•
Mar 24, 2018
Excellent course. Informative and well-presented in a variety of formats (reading, video, virtual simulations).
By Paulo•
Jun 2, 2018
Excellent course on coexistence and religious tolerance, increasingly important to us today.
By Sergio M Y•
Jul 22, 2019
Very interesting the perspective from the muslim point of view
By Jo N•
Feb 23, 2018
Was really looking forward to this course but was extremely disappointed. I do these courses to learn about unfamiliar subjects, but there was nothing here to add to my general knowledge. Such a shame, as it is potentially a fascinating area of study. I expect the in-course quizzes to check my understanding of what I have learned, not as a means of the poor quality presenter finding my opinion on the state of the world today. I shall not be wasting more of my time on this.
By Diego P P•
Aug 14, 2020
This is a very nice course for someone who has interest on expand their knowledge in Iberian History. It was very nice structured and I think it is an excellent job from the professor to start the course with an introduction of the main topic of the course ¿What does coexistence mean?, this is a key question to study the content of the course.
The material used (lectures, book chapters, videos, images) were excellent, it is amazing studying through a digital platform that allows you to have access to a lot of materials that you can even check after the end of the course.
Finally I would like to thank professor Martinez because all my expectations were exceeded with the course. Thanks for all the time and effort on putting all this together.
By Cansu A•
May 6, 2018
I really enjoyed the course, it was very educative and inspring. The videos were, particularly the Virtual Plasencia was quite interesting. I loved how the course rncoutaged the audirnce to wuestion the terminology and meaning of the words within different historical contexts. I highly recommend it to everyone interested in Mediterranean history, history of Spain and Middle Ages. Thank you for this lovely intellectual experience Roger ^_^
By Delia G P S•
Jul 10, 2019
Ha sido un curso realmente maravilloso en el que no solamente nos brindaron herramientas para el trabajo histórico sino que ilustraron de una manera sumamente amigable la forma en la que judíos, cristianos y musulmanes lograron convivir en el espacio de la Península Ibérica.
By Georgina W•
Jan 31, 2020
This course contains a lot of information . However, one thing that I feel that it is lacking is information on the gypsies in Spain during this entire span of time. Even just one video or reading looking into the gypsy's place in the culture should be added to this course.
By Bruce w•
Dec 31, 2018
well covered subject. However, the audio quality of nearly all of the Spanish speakers was terrible. I speak Spanish but had to turn the volume way up and even then I missed much of what was said.
By Bob B•
Aug 26, 2018
My only real complaints are that a lot of the material repeated (readings saying the same as the lecture) and that the lecturer's pronunciation of Spanish names really irked me.
By Jonathan G•
Aug 15, 2018
dry course. Too much reading and boring as hell
By Ann W C•
Oct 8, 2020
rubbish student support AKA none
By Elizabeth T A•
Sep 28, 2020
It was a very interesting and illuminating course. I loved the virtual visits to archives, as wells many readings that illustrated the topics presented.
I would love to do a Comparative Religions in our day.
Any suggestions?
As soon as the pandemic allows, I will go and visit Spain and spend time enjoying the spaces we discussed.
Enjoyed Professor Roger Luis Martinez-Dávila. his love for his specialty is contagious. I very much admired his respect and veneration for his selected profession.
Elizabeth Tavares Arsénio
By MAXIM B•
Aug 5, 2020
It was a truly eye-opening course. I learnt more about multiculturalism from this course than from any other course I have taken earlier. Even though it felt somewhat raw due to a low number of students, I still managed to make the most of it. I would like to congratulate Dr. Roger Louis Martínez-Dávila on this extraordinary work. We need more courses like this in order to raise awareness about this compelling period of the Spanish and the world's history. ¡Viva la Convivenca!
By Марат Б•
Oct 7, 2021
Dear friends! Thanks so much as the organisers of the course for this powerful material, it was very interesting, especially for me as a Christian from an evangelical community, it was very important to learn many details of the history and make conclusions. Also a big thank you to Coursera for the financial support, thank you and God bless everyone!
By Marcelo V•
Jul 24, 2020
This is an excellent course with a very well planned sequence. The videos not only enforce the contents of the course but also provide a window to historical sites in museums, synagogues and mosques, and presentations from experts.
By Maria C•
Jul 15, 2020
I really enjoyed this course due to its excellent short videos and quizzes on the history of Spain. I very much liked the authentic videos from Spain and the interviews with local experts, but, at times they did speak too quickly.
By TyAnn S R•
Aug 6, 2020
By Gustavo A•
Jul 13, 2021
By Beatriz m d•
Jul 14, 2021
como en los manuscritos iluminados,ha sido un curso excelente.Por una vez hablan de mi país.Para mi el curso ha terminado,no puedo hacer los pares ,no hablo inglés.
By Adrain•
May 1, 2020
If you want to learn more about Spanish medieval history, please enter this course, it is your best choice.
By Ipek B•
Nov 20, 2018
It was more beneficial and educational than I thought. Amazing teacher, great course design
By vinka n•
May 20, 2020
it is a great course, I see a new things that I never expected before. thank you
By M. C•
Mar 30, 2020
Very interesting, and informative. I thank the Professor for a wonderful class.